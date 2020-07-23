OGDEN — In the absence of archery ranges, enthusiasts of the sport are typically left on their own to find places where they can use their bows and arrows.
"You find someone you know who lives in a valley, has a farm," said Andy Furton, a local archer.
In a matter of days, though, archers here won't have to rely on friendly farmers with wide open spaces. The grand opening of the indoor archery range at Weber County's Observatory Park is set for Aug. 1, creating a space for veterans and newcomers alike in the sport. Parallel to that, the outdoor offerings at the West Ogden park have been dramatically expanded, creating what boosters say will be a premier facility that'll draw from around Utah and beyond.
"This is probably one of the best facilities I've seen in the state," said David Andre, an archer himself and a corporate sponsor through his business, Bakcou, which makes electric bicycles for use in backcountry hunting. "For the archery community, this is a big thing."
Similarly, Mike Luna, the manager of the county-owned facility, Weber County Archery Park, foresees big things.
"I think they're going to come from Idaho, Wyoming, once we get it where we want. They'll be coming from other states," Luna said. He envisions affordable pricing, group lessons, private lessons, league play and creating an appeal both to kids and beginners as well as more polished archers looking for a place to hone their skills.
Much of the indoor, 250,000-square-foot facility will be given over to archery lanes, perhaps 20 to 30 of them, though spacing may be adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 20 more outdoor lanes have already been in use at the site since mid-2018, but as part of the continuing upgrades, another 45 or so outdoor lanes have been added.
That mix of indoor and outdoor offerings, resulting in a year-round operation, is what really makes the new facility stand out, said Todd Ferrario, director of Weber County’s parks and recreation division.
"It'll be great to come in here and shoot when there's three feet of snow on the ground," said Furton, who's followed development of the Observatory Park facility and was on hand Wednesday to give it a try.
The facility has a price tag of around $1.76 million, with the funding coming from a mix of state and private sources, grants and money from a county sales tax earmarked for recreational activities. Accordingly, officials have high hopes.
"We're in it for the long run. We'll have a lot to offer," Luna said.
Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey noted the facility's proximity to the county's population base, Ogden.
"This is an all-ability, all-weather gem close to downtown Ogden," he said.
The archery facility is on the west side of Observatory Park, accessible via F Avenue, south off of 24th Street. Observatory Park, built on top of a former landfill site and located between Cargill Animal Nutrition to the west and Fort Buenaventura Park to the east, is a relatively new addition to the Weber County park system.