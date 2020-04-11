OGDEN — The topics of debate among the GOPers seeking a spot on the primary ballot for the Weber County Commission post that's coming open range from taxes to development to the current commission's record of achievement.
Three Republicans seek the at-large seat C post — incumbent Jim Harvey, going for his second term; Toby Mileski, the former mayor of Pleasant View; and Brenda Doris, who retired from the U.S. Coast Guard last year. They'll face off at the Weber County Republican Party convention on April 18, with one or two of them earning the party's nomination when the dust settles.
The three candidates have been limited in the campaigning they can do, given calls to limit public activity to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Nevertheless, they've been working the phones to garner support among the GOP delegates who will make the decision at the convention, they met in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Weber County Republicans, and they're waging other online initiatives.
Harvey, the long-time general manager of the county-run Golden Spike Events Center before election to the county commission in 2016, is putting the focus on the commission's achievements during his tenure. He lives in unincorporated Weber County, south of South Ogden.
"I feel very, very good about what we've done, especially in the last two years with Commissioner (Scott) Jenkins and Commissioner (Gage) Froerer," he said. He singled out elimination of a monetary perk for outgoing elected county officials, formulation of an economic development accord with Davis County, and a cut — however slight — in property taxes, among other things.
Mileski said he would keep a sharp eye on taxes, looking for ways to scale them back. He's a real estate broker who previously served on the Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees representing northern Utah.
"It's all about saving money for the taxpayers," he said.
Brenda Doris, who lives in the Eden area, cited a desire to serve, a continuation of her 20 years with the Coast Guard.
"I think we need just more women in leadership, and I am driven to make my community better," she said.
If the top-vote getter at the April 18 GOP convention garners 60% support or higher among delegates, he or she will be the sole Republican nominee and go directly onto the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Otherwise, the top two finishers will face off in the June 30 primary, with the eventual primary victor going against the presumptive Democratic contender, Alex McDonald of Ogden.
The commission seat is an at-large position, representing all of the county, and the full-time post pays a base salary of $123,884. Three serve on the Weber County Commission, overseeing the legislative and executive functions of county government.
Spending, development taxes
In putting the focus in his reelection bid on commission accomplishments, Harvey said it's hard to build a reputation on what you say you're going to do.
He blasted the perk he and the other two commissioners axed last year as "self-serving" for the retiring elected officials who could tap into it. Before its elimination, six in all collected $366,564.28 per its provisions. The agreement to create a two-county economic development body with Davis County, he said, will bolster everyone who lives or owns property in the area by promoting business growth. He also noted the decision of commissioners and other county officials to create an entity focused on fighting intergenerational poverty, the Prosperity Center of Excellence.
Beyond such achievements, Harvey cited what he described as a solid working relationship with the other commissioners and with other leaders around Weber County and the state. Relations among the prior slate of commissioners, before 2018, got testy at times.
"We have a good, cohesive group. While we don't always agree, we choose to get along," Harvey said.
Looking ahead, he puts a focus on assuring that the county stays on solid financial footing. Coronavirus will have a financial impact, he said, "and we are prepared to confront that head-on."
Mileski still bristles at a controversial 21% property tax hike commissioners approved in 2016, which was before Harvey's tenure. Taxes seem to always rise, he said, and his mission would be to keep them in check and prevent wasteful spending.
Despite the deal with Davis County to create the economic development body, which will cost Weber County $150,000 a year, Weber County still has an economic development director, Mileski noted. Furthermore, he noted the county's contracts with the Dicio Group to handle marketing and media initiatives for the county.
"Do we really need all three? I'm certainly going to look at it," he said.
Mileski senses discord between some mayors in Weber County and county commissioners, which he'd work to counter. He also touted the importance of more actively working with the real estate industry to get their take, sometimes critical, on things like the regulations and bureaucratic red tape they can face. Elected leaders "need to hear that," Mileski said.
While serving as UTA trustee, Mileski had pushed for extension of the FrontRunner line from its northern endpoint near downtown Ogden to another proposed stop to the north in Business Depot Ogden. Pursuing that would be another priority as county commissioner, he said.
Doris, who attained the rank of master chief petty officer in the Coast Guard, is making her first bid for public office.
She was stationed at scattered places and moved to the Eden area in 2015. During her time in the area, she's noticed a lot of development in the Ogden Valley area.
"I'm concerned it's not sustainable. We have limited water," she said. The county has a master plan guiding development in the area and "we need to adhere to it."
Doris also worries that rising property taxes could force some people from their homes. Taxes seem to keep rising, she said, and she'd make stabilizing them a priority.