OGDEN — After hearing from 39 speakers on plans to develop a concrete batching plant in the Eden area — the vast majority of them opposed — Weber County commissioners on Tuesday turned back the proposal.
Now is not the time, said Commissioner Gage Froerer, and the location abutting Snowcrest Junior High school is not the place.
Commissioner Jim Harvey cited potential traffic issues created by the truck traffic the proposed gravel and concrete facility would generate and concerns about noise and the potential impact to groundwater.
Tuesday's action, after a public hearing on the proposed zoning change that developer Levanta LLC needed to allow the plans to move forward, upholds a recommendation from late June by the Ogden Valley Planning Commission to deny the requested rezone. Those on hand clapped after Froerer and Harvey voted 2-0 to deny the rezone, but Froerer said the time will likely come when continued growth necessitates development of a concrete-making facility in the Ogden Valley.
"It's going to happen. We're going to have growth and we need to deal with that growth in the proper manner," he said.
Kody Holker, manager of Levanta, said the no vote didn't surprise him. The June 25 public hearing on the issue held by the Ogden Valley Planning Commission, a prelude to Tuesday's action, also drew a long line of critics.
Still, his efforts aren't necessarily over. "Continue exploring sustainable growth," he said, queried about his next steps. "The commissioner said it. It needs to be done."
Proponents had touted the gravel and concrete facility on an undeveloped 14-acre plot at 4720 E. 2650 North as a way to generate the materials needed locally to keep pace with growth. Having concrete in the Ogden Valley would preclude the need to truck it from the Ogden area, reducing carbon emissions and keeping area roadways safer.
Critics, though, weren't moved.
"We feel we live in such an amazing, pristine place," said Wendy McKay, a member of the Huntsville Town Council and among the many who spoke out. To allow a concrete facility to take shape, she and other said, would not fit in the area, where outdoor recreation and tourism are big.
