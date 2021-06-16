OGDEN — Twenty years ago come Sept. 11, Hope Courtney, then a fourth grader, was sitting in class at T.O. Smith Elementary.
She already knew the day, Sept. 11, 2001, wouldn’t be normal based on the urgent phone call her mom had received earlier that morning from a friend advising her about about some sort of incident in New York City involving airplanes. Later at school, the focus was put on that event, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
“They wheeled the TVs into the classroom. I knew it was something big,” said Courtney, now a U.S. Army staff sergeant and U.S. Army recruiter.
Sept. 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, and to mark the occasion, Jennie Taylor is helping organize a series of events to coincide with the anniversary. The aim, the North Ogden woman says, is to recall the tragic events and, perhaps more significantly, to remember and revive the sense of unity and purpose that followed as Americans grappled with the aftermath. “We don’t want to re-create the tragedy, but let’s re-create what came after,” she said.
She and others involved have been working behind the scenes for months to pull the event together, and on Wednesday, participants gathered at Weber State University to interview Courtney and others on their remembrances from that day in 2001. The interviews will be used in the event, called “Weber Remembers: The 9/11 Project” and to be held Sept. 9, 10 and 11.
Conor Harrell, also a U.S. Army staff sergeant and recruiter, was there on Wednesday and recalls the somber tone of Sept. 11, 2001, when he was 8, a second grader in Winslow, Arizona. “The town, the city — everything was just down,” he said.
Eddie Quimby, a U.S. Army sergeant first class also on hand at Weber State to provide testimony, remembers being called into the cafeteria for an assembly, along with the rest of the school. He was an eighth grader in Riverdale. “I knew it was a big deal. Nothing like that had ever happened to America,” he said.
The interviews and videos to be made from them are just one facet of the initiative. Taylor, the widow of Brent Taylor, the late North Ogden mayor killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard, says an interactive museum exhibit is also part of the plans. It’ll be staged at the Weber County Fairgrounds complex in Ogden.
She worries about the state of relations in America, the political divide, and hopes the event helps in some way to mend society. The Major Brent Taylor Foundation, founded by Jennie Taylor, is helping organize the event, teaming with local elected officials, reps from area law enforcement and firefighting agencies, the Utah Historical Society and more.
“People are getting mean, people are really divided,” Jennie Taylor said. The event aims “to peel away the distractions and say, ‘We are actually good neighbors.’”
She also aims to reignite the patriotism “that remains very much alive at this time.”
Taylor said additional interview sessions will be held to gather remembrances of 9/11. Moreover, organizers are seeking out volunteers to help put the event together. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/WeberRemebers, or the Taylor Foundation website, majorbrenttaylor.com. Emails may be sent to info@majorbrenttaylor.com.