OGDEN — Food, animals and fun are in abundance at the Weber County Fair.
The annual shindig at the grounds of the Golden Spike Event Center is underway, and boosters say some of the preliminary anecdotal indicators show robust attendance.
“The feeling at the fair is really, really positive,” said Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey. “There’s just a lot of good things happening at our fair.”
The fair started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. It officially goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, though there are a few earlier activities each day, according to the fair schedule.
Rain fell for part of the day Thursday, but that didn’t stop the action — a show by the EhCapa bareback horse riders, draft horse exhibitions, bullfights and more. Likewise, the rodeo at the outdoor stadium on Wednesday drew a huge, appreciative crowd.
Harvey, who formerly managed the Golden Spike Event Center, estimates that around 2,300 to 2,800 were on hand for Wednesday’s rodeo, “as heavy as we’ve had for years.” Weber County Sheriff’s Office reps reported that the parking lot on Wednesday appeared more full than on opening days in years past, he added, while vendors reported higher sales.
Rain shouldn’t be an issue on Friday or Saturday. Sunny skies are in the forecast.
Beyond that, there will be the usual wide range of food along with vendors, periodic shows by a hypnotist, guinea pig yoga, entertainment and more. “Indian relay races,” featuring a Native American group from South Dakota, are a featured activity on Friday and Saturday. The traditional demolition derby is set for Saturday.
The theme of the fair this year is “Come Home” and the fairgrounds are located at 1000 N. 1200 West in Ogden. More fair information is at http://webercountyfair.org.