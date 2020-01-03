FARR WEST — The petition drive to block implementation of the overhaul of Utah’s tax system that lawmakers approved last month has come to Weber County.
A formal signature-gathering meeting was held the day after Christmas in Roy and more were held Thursday with another set for Saturday in Farr West. The Farr West meeting goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at Liberty Hall, 3677 N. 2000 West.
“I think they went too far,” said Bob McEntee of Marriott-Slaterville, who’s helping spearhead the signature-gathering effort in Weber County.
The overhaul, approved by the Utah House and Utah Senate at a special session on Dec. 12, would cut income taxes, raise food and gas taxes and create a range of new taxes on services. The reorganization, proponents say, is to keep pace with the evolving source of tax revenue, and the overall result of the varied changes would be a net reduction of $154.5 million in taxes entering Utah’s coffers.
Critics, though, seem particularly upset over the hike in the state sales tax on food, from 1.75% to the full state rate of 4.85%, worrying it would have an adverse impact on low-income Utahns. The increase in gas taxes, which would likely boost the price of gas at the pumps by nine to 10 cents a gallon, has also drawn fire.
In response, Fred Cox, a former member of the Utah House, helped launch a petition campaign to try to force a referendum on the overhaul. If proponents get enough signatures on the petitions, around 116,000, they could stall implementation of the change and put its future to a vote, possibly on Election Day on Nov. 3.
McEntee said a Dec. 26 meeting in Roy organized by foes of the reform drew around 120 participants and more meetings were held on Thursday, including one at the Main Library in Ogden and another at the Pleasant Valley Branch library in Washington Terrace. Organizers in Weber County are trying to get around 8,000 signatures on petitions.
Other signature-gathering meetings are being held at scattered locations around the state, sponsored by other volunteers also opposed to the change, according to McEntee. They have until Jan. 21 to get the signatures they need.
Lawmakers on a special task force that investigated the tax reform question held several meetings around the state and in Salt Lake City dating to last June. They held the special session in December instead of waiting to act during the regular session, which starts later this month, so change could go in effect Jan. 1.