OGDEN — With the COVID-19 pandemic and the political divisiveness in Washington, D.C., it’s been an exasperating and exhausting year at times.
Then there’s the earthquake that rattled Utah last April and the fierce windstorms that whipped through Weber County and beyond in September, wreaking havoc and prompting major cleanup efforts. “It’s just been an amazingly tough year for everybody,” said Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell.
Despite it all, he and other leaders across Weber County still say there’s plenty to give thanks for this Thanksgiving season, that glimmers of hope shine through what for some has been too much darkness.
“I’m thankful for where we live and the people we live with,” Caldwell said.
He singled out the broad options for outdoors activities in the area, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines limiting public activities to guard against the spread of the virus. “We’ve got the rivers, the trail system,” Caldwell said, worrying he’d “go absolutely crazy” if he were in a big-city environment and confined to a small apartment.
Caldwell also cited the relative calm in Ogden compared to other U.S. cities like Portland, Oregon, wrought by political unrest this year over calls for police reform, to combat racism and more.
Here’s what others say they’re thankful for:
Brad Mortensen: The Weber State University president cited the acts of charity and goodness that he’s seen, singling out some of the initiatives of university students, staff and others. More than 300 volunteers from the school helped with a COVID-19 testing initiative earlier this month for students. A contingent of student athletes volunteered on Election Day, Nov. 3, assisting at the Weber County Elections Office polling site at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
“There’s a lot of anxiety and upset and political rivalries and bitterness right now,” he said. “I still think there are more acts of kindness happening now that I’m thankful for.”
On a more personal note, the scaling back of group gatherings has kept him home more, giving Mortensen additional time with his family.
Grant Protzman: The former Democratic state lawmaker from North Ogden, who unsuccessfully vied this past election season for the District 7 seat in the Utah House, cited the relative calm in the United States, notwithstanding political divisiveness in Washington, D.C.
“I’m thankful we have a solid democracy that allows citizens to chart their own future and decide the rules they operate under,” he said. “I’m thankful our democracy is strong enough that it can survive threats ... to undermine and weaken it.”
Despite the rancor that has characterized some political discourse, he went on, a spirit of kindness and giving underlies the American character “that supersedes all the division.”
Jim Harvey: The Weber County commissioner cited what he said are beneath- the-radar acts of kindness he’s aware of, good deeds done by people not seeking recognition. “I’m especially grateful for those who have chosen to be respectful and kind to others,” he said.
Arlene Anderson: The Ogden woman, who recently won election to the Ogden School Board, cited efforts by a special Ogden task force that has pushed to increase awareness about the dangers of COVID-19 and how to guard against it, particularly among Latinos. She’s Latina herself and when she takes office on the school board she’ll be one of the only currently serving elected Hispanics in Weber County, along with Ogden City Councilman Luis Lopez.
Starting over the summer, the task force Anderson has worked with handed out face coverings, pushed for messaging in Spanish to warn the Hispanic community about the dangers of COVID-19 and more. And since late June, when Latinos accounted for 46.5% of all COVID-19 cases in Weber and Morgan counties, their share of the total has dropped to 31.2%.
“Those are the silver linings, the blessings of having a community that cares,” Anderson said. “We think we’ve made a difference.”
Malik Dayo: The Ogden social activist cited the increased attention messages of activists like himself have gotten. “I’m thankful for 2020 being a year our voices were listened to, the voices within the social justice movement,” he said.
Dayo was central in several local demonstrations through the year, variously in memory of George Floyd, to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to push for police reform. Floyd is the man killed at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer last May that gave rise to protesting here and across the nation on policing and race issues.
“The message is out there. Everybody knows it. Now what are we going to do with that message?” Dayo said.