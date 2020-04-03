OGDEN — Just because the five brick-and-mortar library locations in Weber County are closed doesn't mean patrons don't have access to their materials.
Weber County Library System officials have started issuing library cards to those who don't have them so they can access online materials, and they're spreading word that digital resources are available. The materials are for "people who could use a pleasant distraction or educational materials for their kids," said Lynnda Wangsgard, director of the library system.
Those who had a library card could already access the online materials, which predate the closure of the five system libraries last month due to coronavirus concerns. Now, the new library cards, mailed to eligible applicants' homes after they sign up via phone, will allow additional patrons to access the digital materials.
Those interested in getting a library card should call 801-337-2673. They're available only to Weber County residents and will be valid until Sept. 1.
Online materials, meantime, are accessible via the library system website, weberpl.lib.ut.us, through three providers — hoopla, Kanopy and OverDrive. Movies, e-books, e-magazines, audio books, music and more are available via the three services, though users may have to download apps to access the material.
Instructions are available online, while librarians are also available by phone to help at 801-337-2671. Service hours via telephone are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
"Learning need not take a back seat to anxiety and fear during the pandemic. Equitable access to digital content is more important than ever, and the county’s libraries will continue to serve the public during rapidly changing circumstances," reads a press release from the library system. The website also connects to online information on coronavirus, educational games and activities, and more.
The offerings available online aren't as extensive as the books and other resources inside the five libraries. But there are still a lot of materials, Wangsgard said, and librarians are trying to seek out additional online educational resources.
"I would strongly encourage people to go online and use the library's electronic resources while the situation is moving on," said County Commissioner Jim Harvey.
County commissioners announced the closure of the libraries on March 17 to help efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The Weber Center, the seat of county government in downtown Ogden, shut its doors to walk-in visitors at the same time, and the changes will remain in effect indefinitely.
In February, Weber County Library System facilities loaned 158,481 print materials and 40,032 electronic items.
"Now we'll see what happens with that 40,000 number," Wangsgard said.
In the meantime, librarians are still at work inside the facilities — which had drawn around 100,000 visitors a month — thoroughly cleaning them, inventorying the materials, and more.