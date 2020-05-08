There will be some changes when the Weber County Library System reopens on Monday — the first public library to reopen across the Wasatch Front, according to Lynnda Wangsgard, executive director of the library system.
"As you would expect, it will not be business as usual, but we are anxious to welcome community members back to their libraries," Wangsgard said in an email.
Everyone who enters the library will be required to wear a mask, Wangsgard said, the change that will likely be most apparent to visitors. In taking this step, the library is following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Weber-Morgan Health Department and Gov. Gary Herbert, Wangsgard said, "to make the library a safe place for everyone in the community, including those over age 65 and those who are at extra risk of complications from COVID-19."
Staff and visitors will be asked at the door if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and "both staff and public will need to allow non-touch temperature checks," Wangsgard said.
"We have great faith that once people understand what we are trying to accomplish, they will partner with the library staff and accept a little inconvenience in order to invite even those who are the most vulnerable to come out of their seclusion and enjoy visiting a radically civil, safe place," Wangsgard said.
Libraries will take extra precautions to practice social distancing, such as monitoring the number of people in the library and limiting each person's time at a computer or providing computers by appointment, according to the release. Meeting rooms, children's play areas and group seating areas may be closed to the public, the release says.
The library will also take additional steps to clean and sanitize public places, according to the release.
"All returned Library materials will continue to be sanitized and set aside for a period of time before re-shelving, as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines," the release says.
On May 1, Weber County libraries began offering curbside pickup of materials that were reserved prior to the system's closure, according to the library website. When libraries reopen to their regular business hours on Monday, May 11, library staff will begin to pull materials that were reserved during the system's closure, which began March 17, the website says.
"Curbside pickup will continue to be available indefinitely for those with special health considerations," the release says.
Meanwhile, Davis County libraries will reopen Monday, May 18, according to a post on the system's Facebook page.
Services and hours will be limited, however. Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the post says. Book drops can be used any time of the day, every day. Internet access and meeting rooms will not be available, according to the post.
"All patrons are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while in the library and observe all social distancing guidelines," the post says.
The library asks families to limit the number of people who enter library buildings to one adult and two children, the post says. All visitors are also asked to keep their visits to 20 minutes, since the library will limit the number of people in the building at the same time.
Patrons will have access to other services before Davis libraries reopen.
Starting on Saturday, May 9, patrons will be able to place holds on physical items online, the post says. On Monday, May 11, curbside pickup of items on hold will continue. (This week, libraries began fulfilling holds that had been placed before they closed, according to other information on the library Facebook page.) During this week, book drops will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The library did not respond to a request for additional comment.
"We are so excited to be back!" the Davis post says.