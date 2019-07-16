OGDEN — The Weber County man who died late last month in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army is to be buried Thursday.
Visitation for Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins, who died June 30 in a non-combat related incident, is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lindquist Mortuaries' Ogden location, 3408 Washington Blvd. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 495 N. Harrison Blvd. in Ogden, and burial with military honors will follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
The events are open to the public, according to Lindquist. Robbins' body will be taken to the funeral service in a procession including family, military and law enforcement representatives, Patriot Guard Riders members and others, according to a Lindquist representative.
Robbins, 31, died in Helmand Province in Afghanistan while serving in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Officials haven't provided more details about the circumstances of his death, which remains under investigation. He had served in the Army for 13 years.
"He died a Green Beret and the top medic on his team in Afghanistan and he saved many lives during his service," reads Robbins' obituary. He was from Ogden, according to the Department of Defense, but also had lived in North Ogden and was born in La Jolla, California. He is survived by his wife, a son and others.
Per the funeral plans, Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered the lowering of the U.S. flag and Utah flag at state facilities and public grounds for Thursday, from sunrise until sunset. His office encourages individuals and businesses to do the same as a show of respect.
Operation Freedom's Sentinel aims at dismantling the terrorist threat in Afghanistan. Another North Ogden man, Utah Army National Guard Maj. Brent Taylor, was also killed while serving in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. Taylor, on leave as mayor of North Ogden at the time, died last November after an apparent attack by one of the Afghani special forces members he was helping train.