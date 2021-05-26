OGDEN — In a bid to make it easier to navigate the varied attractions in the Ogden Valley, a crop of new signs will be popping up along the area's roadways and paths, probably starting in June.
After on-and-off discussion dating to at least 2018, Weber County commissioners have inked a deal to place 33 distinctive wayfinding signs along the area's roads and 12 more along walking and cycling paths. It isn't cheap; the 45 signs will cost $447,597 — $9,947 each, on average — with the bulk of funding coming from the county's capital projects fund. Around $50,000 is to come from a state grant.
“As tourists come, it will help direct them, it will be easier for them," Commissioner Jim Harvey said on Tuesday, when county officials approved a revised version of the contract with the sign-maker, Graphic House Inc. of Wausau, Wisconsin. By installing more directional signs, he also hopes to help temper congestion issues.
Some of the signs, according to renderings by the firm assisting the county, Tangram Design, are blue with brown flourishes, a contrast to the more typical green directional signs and brown signs meant to convey tourist information. "These signs are definitely a cut above the average signage found along roadways," said Scott Perkes, a planner in the Weber County Planning Division.
As some will be posted along roads and others along paths, the signage is meant for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, whether locals or visitors. The renderings by Tangram Design show signage directing the public to a range of locations — sites in Huntsville, the Pineview Loop pathway around parts of Pineview Reservoir, Pineview Reservoir beaches, the area's three ski resorts and more.
"The signs provide guidance to valley landmarks, destinations, locations and pathways throughout the valley. They are not specifically intended to cater to visitors, but they certainly help visitors to find their way around," Perkes said.
The city of Ogden, Harvey noted, already has a fair amount of signage directing motorists to such attractions as the Ogden Amphitheater, Peery's Egyptian Theater and Union Station.
The signs are in the process of being manufactured, with the initial delivery meant for paths expected by early June and installation, at least of some, shortly thereafter. The signs for roadways are to come later and be installed over the next two summers.
The proposal from Graphic House beat out another bid and the price tags that emerged from two prior requests for bid proposals, which were rebuffed by county officials. "We went out to bid in 2018 and 2019 and got bids back that were double cost of the current contract. We worked with our design consultant over the last two years to trim back fat and design a product that was closer to budget," Perkes said.
More signage is envisioned on top of the 45 signs that received the OK from county commissioners — 101 more for Ogden Valley roads and 66 more signs for pedestrians and cyclists. Implementation of the full plan, though, is contingent on securing funding. Perkes said county staffers will be looking into grant funds to help with future phases.