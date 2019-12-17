The overall poverty rate in Weber County, 9.41%, ranked highest among the state’s four most populated counties, but still, on whole, ranked relatively low statewide, 18th among Utah’s 29 counties, according to new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Ogden, though, Weber County’s biggest city, it was another story — at least for kids. Among those aged 5 to 17 in the boundaries of the Ogden School District, which coincides with Ogden, poverty totaled 17.4%, fourth highest in the age set among the 41 school districts across the state.
Though the county poverty estimates cover all age groups and the school district figures focus on kids, they offer a snapshot of poverty across the state. And the new county and school district poverty figures, released last week by the Census Bureau, align with another set of figures from an October report on intergenerational poverty by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Those DWS figures showed a higher rate of intergenerational poverty in Weber County relative to Utah’s other main population centers and an even more pronounced rate inside Ogden.
Poverty per the Census Bureau figures is a measure of a family’s current income while intergenerational poverty is a measure of income and dependence on public assistance over generations. Fighting intergenerational poverty in Ogden, with a focus on helping kids and teens, is a priority for Weber County government officials, targeted in a year-old program, Integrated Community Action Now, or I-CAN.
Here are more from the new figures, the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates:
Poverty in Weber County is at, 9.41%, compared to 9.38% in Utah County, 9% in Salt Lake County and 5.7% in Davis County. Those are Utah’s most populated counties. Poverty statewide in Utah for 2018 measured 9.1%.
The highest county poverty rate was in San Juan County, 22.6%, while the lowest was in Morgan County, 4%.
Poverty in Weber County measured 10.8% in both 2017 and 2016 and 12.4% in 2015.
The 17.4% poverty rate among kids aged 5 to 17 in the Ogden School District is much higher compared to 7% in the Weber School District and 5.6% in the Davis School District, fifth-lowest in the state. The rate within the Morgan School District, which coincides with Morgan County, registered 3.3%, lowest among the state’s school districts, while the highest figure occurred in the San Juan School District in San Juan County, 24.5%.
Poverty rates for 2017 measured 19.8% in the Ogden School District, 7.9% in Weber School District and 5.7% in Davis School District.
Looking nationally, beyond just the state borders, poverty in Weber County in 2018 ranked 2,665th among the 3,142 U.S. counties, according to the new figures. Poverty in the Ogden School District ranked 5,230th among the 13,207 districts across the country.