OGDEN — If you still don't have power, you may have to sit tight and wait in the dark through the weekend.
A representative from Rocky Mountain Power, the main provider in Weber County, says crews are working overtime to restore power to those who lost it dating to Tuesday due to the high winds that swept through the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. "But we have a lot more work to do," said Spencer Hall, spokesman for the power company.
Indeed, though messaging on the company's website earlier in the week had warned of outages into Thursday, power in some locations was still out as of Friday and Hall said the work may stretch to Sunday. "We are going to be working around the clock to get people back on, probably through the weekend," he said.
Even then, he's offering no promises about when the work will be done given the complexity of the restoration efforts and the extent of the issues to be resolved. "I certainly can't give any guarantees," he said.
But he noted the headway the company has made in restoring power. Outages, at their peak, impacted 195,000 customers across the state and that figure had been whittled to around 37,000 as of Friday afternoon, mostly in a band ranging from around Ogden to Salt Lake City. Moreover, crews from Iowa, Nevada and Wyoming, some from other utility companies, have been called to Utah to aid with restoration efforts, Hall said.
"With the additional help of neighboring utilities, we are hopeful to make sizable gains today," said a message on the Rocky Mountain Power website posted Friday. "We appreciate your continued patience."
According to an online Rocky Mountain Power map, Weber County-area outages were concentrated around southern and central Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace, though they were scattered through the county.
Notably, four Weber County schools were without power as of the start of classes on Friday, meaning students at the facilities missed four days of class for the week. They are Mount Ogden and Highland junior high schools in the Ogden School District and Burch Creek and Washington Terrace elementary schools in the Weber School District.
Crews repairing lost service on Friday in the Washington Terrace area unexpectedly turned off power to T.H. Bell Junior High School there as part of the efforts, resulting in early dismissal of the school, said Lane Findlay, the Weber School District spokesperson. He hopes power returns to all impacted schools by Monday but hasn't received any firm indication from Rocky Mountain Power.
"We're hopeful it will be back by Monday. We'll just continue to monitor it through the weekend," Findlay said.
The lost learning time for the impacted students is of concern as well as the lost meals for those who rely on schools for lunch and breakfast, said Jer Bates, spokesperson for the Ogden School District. On the bright side, he said Friday afternoon that power had been restored at Highland Junior High School, meaning classes there can resume on Monday.
CLEANUP VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT
Meantime, ongoing efforts to clean up downed trees and branches caused by the fierce windstorms earlier this week continue in earnest. The strong winds, reaching upwards of 99 mph in some places, downed power lines, leading to the power outages.
The Utah National Guard announced that 200 service members would fan out between Friday and Monday to help, primarily in Weber, Cache, Davis and Salt Lake counties.
Volunteers with the United Way of Northern Utah planned to help with cleanup on Saturday in Ogden as part of Day of Caring activities, which were already planned and coincided by chance with the aftermath of the storms. Those taking part will travel to nine areas where the city has placed dumpsters to aid with cleanup in parks and impacted neighborhoods. Materials for the Day of Caring initiative were to be distributed on Friday, but volunteers wanting to help clear debris around the city are also encouraged to call Stacey Olsen, who helps coordinate volunteers for the city, at 801-629-8214.
There's a lot of tree debris yet to be collected around the city, said Mandi Schill, a United Way of Northern Utah rep. Likewise, trucks, trailers and manpower to collect and haul material are needed.
Mike McBride, spokesman for Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, said two city facilities will be open through the weekend to accept green waste from the public, at 1845 Monroe Blvd. and 720 Park Blvd. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and those hours will extend into next week. City officials are also permitting green waste at the two Ogden locations from residents of South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Uintah and Marriott-Slaterville.
City crews are overwhelmed as is, and McBride called on residents to handle disposal of green waste from their homes, to haul it themselves to the collection sites. Debris shouldn't be placed along curbs because city crews won't be gathering it.
On Monday, the city will be leading another cleanup campaign at nine city parks. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the public is invited to help out, joined by city staffers. The focus will be on clearing debris at Lester, Monroe, Liberty, Mount Ogden, Eccles, Beus Pond, Jefferson, Glasmann Pond and Lorin Farr parks.
Those in the Ogden area unable to clear debris from their property can tap assistance via the United Way of Utah's 211 assistance line. "Just dial 2-1-1 and provide your name and address and a volunteer will be matched to come to your aid," said Tim Jackson, president of United Way of Northern Utah.
TIME-CONSUMING WORK
As for the power outages, Hall said restoration is slowed by the amount of work to be done. "The sheer volume of work to get the homes restored is just time consuming," he said.
Crews have been starting with the fixes that will help the largest numbers of customers. Left are repair jobs that may not have as broad an impact. "Four days in, people are very frustrated. We absolutely understand," Hall said.