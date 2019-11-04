OGDEN — Members of the Weber County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of a search dog that died over the weekend.
The sheriff's office search and rescue team posted on Facebook on Sunday announcing the loss of Mina, one of the team's search dogs.
Mina had been sick for "the past few weeks" and was taken to several veterinarians, but unfortunately the dog's health kept declining.
Mina is the second search and rescue dog to pass away since 2018. Last June, Jackie, a 12-year-old border collie, died in her sleep after over a decade of service at the sheriff's office.
Bryan Bennett, the handler for both Jackie and Mina who works for the county's search and rescue team, told the Standard-Examiner last year that he got Mina when Jackie was starting to show her age in the years preceding Jackie's death.