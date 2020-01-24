OGDEN — After years of not knowing, police can finally say whose body was found near Hooper in 2017.
On Sept. 27, 2017, police found a body in "a very advanced stage of decomposition" in a remote area of Ogden Bay west of Hooper, according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office. People were in the area moving cattle when the bones were found.
Due to the decomposition, police say they were unable to determine if the body belonged to a male or female.
After investigating the remains, members of the state medical examiner's office were unable to find a cause of death, but did determine the remains were those of a woman between the ages of 28 and 48.
Through the years, detectives at the sheriff's office combed through missing persons records in order to possibly identify the woman, to no avail.
However, with the assistance of the FBI, police were able to identify the woman.
Police say the remains belonged to Latoya Wyasket, a 34-year-old Ogden woman.
Police believe Wyasket was a transient at the time of her death, and was last known to frequent the area of 18th Street and Childs Avenue in Ogden, according to the press release.
The manner of Wyasket's death is still under investigation.
If you or someone you know was in contact with Wyasket in the spring of 2017, please call the investigations bureau of the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-778-6631 and reference case #17WC30742.