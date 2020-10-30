OGDEN — The Weber County Elections Office, as might be expected, is busy.
With a red-hot presidential race and numerous state and local races on the Weber County ballot, around 61,000 mail-in ballots had already been returned to the office as of Friday. About 125,000 ballots were mailed out in all, making for 49% turnout so far.
But more ballots will be streaming in over the weekend, and with Election Day on Tuesday, that number will grow and grow and grow.
"Turnout will be record-setting," said Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office. By comparison, Weber County registered 85.7% turnout in 2016, the last presidential year, 70.1% turnout in 2012 and 55.3% turnout in 2008.
Accordingly, if you haven't done so already, election officials advise you to mail in your ballot (it must be postmarked by Monday) or put it in any of 20 drop boxes around the county by 8 p.m. Tuesday (see sidebar). If you wait until Tuesday and go to the Election Day ballot-replacement location at the Weber County Fairgrounds instead, you're likely to find a crowd and face a wait, maybe a long wait.
"We really want people to vote the ballot that we mailed to you," said Weber County Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch, who oversees the elections office. "If you come on Election Day, be prepared to wait in a long line."
Cowley noted that the fairgrounds location won't offer the sort of traditional in-person voting experience of years past, with public space to fill in your ballot at your leisure. Rather, as a guard against the spread of COVID-19, election workers will print out ballots for those who need or didn't get them and instruct them to return to their cars or another location to fill them out. "We don’t own voting machines and there will be no booths for them to use to fill their ballots out," Cowley said.
The fairgrounds site at Exhibition Hall, 1000 N. 1200 West in Ogden, will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.
Meantime, temporary workers are keeping busy processing the ballots already coming in via mail or drop box. Early voting also took place at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with one more day scheduled, Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Still, given the circumstances — particularly safeguards meant to guard against COVID-19 — full results may take a few days to calculate. Hatch said the first batch of preliminary, unofficial results will probably be released to the public around 8:30 or 9 p.m. Tuesday. That will likely reflect ballots received as of Friday, perhaps 60% of the total. The rest, those that come after that through Election Day, should be tallied by Nov. 6. Among other things, ballots must be quarantined as a safeguard against COVID-19 before workers can process them.
It's been a one-of-a-kind election year, and Hatch said his office has been inundated with calls from the public, many with concerns about the mail-in process. The county had to hire four temporary phone operators to help deal with the calls, up from one, the norm in an election year. Some, notably President Donald Trump, have raised questions about how trustworthy mail-in balloting is. Hatch, though, offered assurances that it is secure.
"With the national conversation and all the crazy things you see in the headlines, we want people in Weber County and Utah to know we've got this," Hatch said. His office has handled mail-in balloting for 13 straight elections.
All along this election season, Weber County election officials have emphasized the safeguards in the mail-in process, and Hatch reiterated them. Workers go in pairs to collect ballots from the drop boxes around the county on a schedule. "We know exactly who's going where," he said.
The temporary workers who help process ballots are screened before being hired and they work in an open area, in full view of other election workers. Machines unconnected to the web screen the signatures on the ballots, making sure they match signatures on file, while election workers will review ballots that are rejected. Likewise, other machines, also unconnected to the web as a safeguard against hacking, tally the votes, kicking out questionable ballots for human review.
"We've been doing this six years and we know what we're doing," Hatch said.
Aaron Christensen of North Ogden was watching the process on Thursday as an observer for the Weber County Republican Party. The party, he said, typically assigns volunteers to be on hand while ballots are being processed "just to give peace of mind." He saw nothing amiss.
"I was very impressed with the process," Christensen said. He's voted via mail-in ballot and is comfortable with the process and what he saw Thursday "reinforces my comfort."
More details about the voting process can be found at the Weber County Elections Office website, weberelections.com.