OGDEN — A food drive will be held this weekend at Weber State University.
Weber Democrats will be hosting the drive-through food collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the Dee Events Center parking lot at WSU, 4400 Harrison Blvd.
Collection volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and will be observing social distancing recommendations, according to a news release from Weber Democrats. Signage at the parking lot will direct the flow of vehicles.
Organizers are seeking nonperishable foods such as canned items, peanut butter, cereal, beans, rice, shelf-stable milk, baby food and pet food. Personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, deodorant, diapers and soap are also needed. These should be separated from food donations, if possible.
Glass containers will not be collected. Volunteers will also not be accepting money at the food drive. For giving money, the organization suggests online donations at ccsutah.org.
For more information about the food drive, visit weberdemocrats.org.