OGDEN — With worsening housing affordability, it was already hard enough for many people to avoid becoming homeless.
Then the pandemic hit.
"It’s like the perfect storm for getting unhoused," said Andi Beadles, executive director of the Weber Housing Authority.
The state's annual report on homelessness, released Wednesday, included sobering numbers locally and statewide, although the system for serving the homeless saw some improvements.
In the Weber-Morgan area, the capacity of emergency and transitional housing for the homeless rose to 956 people in 2020, compared to 726 the year before.
But the region's overall homeless count rose to 2,396 this year, up 85 from 2019.
The report said 24% were chronically homeless, up from 17% in 2019. And the share who were chronically homeless in 2020 was up to 60%, a 2% increase.
Acquiring housing continued to be an uphill struggle.
The latest numbers showed that 31% of people who obtained permanent housing in Weber-Morgan after being homeless were homeless again within two years.
"We definitely are experiencing a housing crisis, not only a lack of housing in general but especially affordable housing," Beadles said. "Our numbers you can see have increased dramatically."
A Utah Department of Workforce Services report in 2019 said 83.8% of extremely low-income renter households in Weber County were cost-burdened, 65.3% of those extremely so.
Households that expend 30% or more of their income on housing costs are considered to be cost-burdened, while those that must spend 50% or more are severely cost-burdened, the report said.
Probably most alarming, the new annual homelessness statistics were compiled largely in January and February, before the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic damages struck.
So the pandemic's exact impact on homelessness can't yet be quantified.
"Even before COVID-19, it was difficult to get people housed in decent, safe, affordable housing," Beadles said.
"Throw COVID in top of that, what we see happening are things like that even if we have assistance available, it's difficult to get hold of property managers because they're working from home," she said.
State and federal pandemic relief programs are offering some help for renters on the edge of homelessness.
On Aug. 5, Workforce Services said in a press release that it had adjusted the eligibility requirements for the pandemic housing assistance program.
People who had been receiving $600 weekly unemployment benefits — benefits now expired — may now be eligible to receive $2,000 a month for rent and utilities. Previously, only renters who were not receiving unemployment benefits were eligible.
Also, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently allocated $797,681 in pandemic relief funds to Weber-Morgan, according to an email from Danielle Stevens, Weber County's housing and homeless systems sustainability coordinator.
Beadles said the money is to be used for homeless services, rapid rehousing, street outreach and case management for the homeless.