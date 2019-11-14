OGDEN — A restoration project on the Weber River near Ogden City’s Trackline Economic Development project has been funded.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City Council approved a amendment to the city’s previously adopted 2019 budget that recognizes a $30,000 grant from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the city plans to build a fish passage channel on the Weber River near 24th Street and Exchange Road. Anderson said an existing Central Weber sewer line prevents fish migration in the area.
The work is part of a larger Ogden capital improvement effort that focuses on ensuring storm water adequately drains into the Weber and Ogden rivers. The project includes efforts to stabilize and control flooding to ensure healthy river channels as the two waterways run through the city.
In 2012, the city finished a two-year, $6 million restoration of the Ogden River as it runs through downtown. That project featured new pavement on the Ogden River Parkway trail, removing nearly 13,000 tons of garbage from the river, building interior flood planes, stabilizing the river’s banks, improving water flow, building 25 new pedestrian access points and planting vegetation to buffer pollution sources, reduce channel temperatures and provide aquatic food sources.
Last year, the city received a $365,725 Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — a windfall that was be put toward an approximately half-million dollar project to improve the Weber River near the city’s west Ogden Trackline development.
That project included a spillway, a debris catchment basin and an earthen dam built to contain water and debris near the city’s kayak park just off of Exchange Road. The project also include fixing certain features at the kayak park that have been damaged over time, making improvements to the river’s habitat and fixing undertow problems.
The Trackline project includes 122 acres between 24th Street and Middleton Road from the railroad tracks to G Avenue. Beginning in the 1930s, the area was home to the Ogden livestock yards and was once a thriving economic hub. When the stockyards were shut down in the 1970s, the area quickly grew dilapidated and had been mostly uninhabited until Trackline was established by City Council action in 2013.
The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. The park is centered around the historic Ogden Exchange building, once the administrative home of the stockyards. Today, a mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including breweries, bicycle companies and more.