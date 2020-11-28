OGDEN — Without blood donations, Weber State University student KayCee McLean said she wouldn’t have survived to enroll at the school. That’s why she participates in every blood drive held at the university that she is able to, including one Weber State has organized for next week.
The blood drive, which will run Monday through Friday at the Dee Events Center, is open to the public. If the event reaches its goal of 1,000 donations, it will be the largest American Red Cross blood drive in Utah in over 10 years, according to Red Cross spokesperson Cynthia De La Torre.
De La Torre said the Red Cross is always in need of blood, but the organization is especially concerned this year about an anticipated downturn in donations.
“Through the holidays, there’s traditionally a decline from Thanksgiving Day all the way through New Year’s Day,” she said. “You add the coronavirus pandemic on top of that and the U.S. braces for the cold and flu season, we have some extra challenges we’re facing ahead.”
The Red Cross has taken a hit in donations this year as many schools have operated remotely. According to De La Torre, high schools and universities make up approximately 20% of the blood donor base. At Weber State specifically, about six of every 10 classes is completely online.
The idea for a blood drive started with the school’s athletics department, which reached out to other groups across campus, including the school’s alumni association and student government, said a Weber State press release. It also noted that businesses and organizations throughout the community are participating.
“We’re constantly needing blood,” De La Torre said. “The expiration date on blood is 42 days and it can’t be manufactured or stockpiled. ... We need healthy donors to step up right now.”
McLean is one of millions of people who have found themselves in need of donated blood. In 2017, then named KayCee Hudman, her car was hit by a dump truck while she was on her way to class at Fremont High School.
The crash broke numerous bones and caused her spleen to be removed, a temporal traumatic brain injury and internal bleeding. She was in the hospital for six weeks.
“Without blood transfusions, because I know I had quite a few before and after surgeries, I wouldn’t have been able to make it,” McLean said.
Since healing from the accident and graduating from Fremont High, McLean has gotten married and been studying at Weber State, where she plans to pursue a major in psychology with a minor in criminal justice.
For her, the blood she received made more of a difference than donors were able to see.
“I’ve now been able to do so much with my life,” McLean said. “If there weren’t people out there who were willing to take a few minutes out of their day and donate some blood, I would have never married the man of my dreams or been able to live on my own.”
Beyond the traditional uses for blood, donations could help ailing coronavirus patients. Each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If those antibodies are present, that individual’s plasma may be used as treatment for patients who are struggling to recover from the virus.
According to the Weber State press release, donations will be sent to 2,500 hospitals across the country, including 45 hospitals in Utah. The release said the university has taken numerous precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the drive.
Those wishing to participate can sign up at weberstatesports.com/blooddrive.
“People think it’s a hard thing to give blood, but it just takes a few minutes,” McLean said. “You have a snack afterwards and you’re fine.”