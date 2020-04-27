OGDEN — Donating food will be as easy as going through a fast-food drive-thru on Wednesday, though the food will be moving the opposite direction.
In response to increasing community need, Weber State Athletics has planned a drive-thru food drive to support Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah and Salvation Army, both in Ogden. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot southeast of the Dee Events Center.
People will be able to donate food without getting out of their cars, according to a university email announcing the event.
“There’s obviously quite a need in the community, and so it’s an effort to try to engage the community and help out as best we can,” said Paul Grua, director of athletic communications for the university.
The athletics staff had been discussing how to contribute to community needs that are growing due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grua said. The food drive-thru was an idea they generated during these discussions, in part because the staff has a connection to the food bank for students on Weber State’s campus, he said.
The Salvation Army in Ogden is facing three to four times the amount of demand that it typically sees, according to Maj. Dan Wilson, commanding officer of the organization in Ogden.
The organization feeds about 100 people at breakfast and lunch each day and has distributed 2,000 boxes of food through its food bank, which is now functioning as a drive-thru, Wilson said. The Ogden location is running on a skeleton crew, he said, and is in need of individual volunteers, as it has lost missionaries and other volunteers it relied on.
Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah supports about 1,200-1,400 families per month, according to Randy Chappell, interim director of the organization. The uptick in demand at CCS hasn’t been as large as Chappell expected, but the organization is providing more food than usual in its monthly food boxes for families, he said.
CCS is glad to be a recipient of WSU’s food drive because two of the biggest food drives of the year — Feed Utah (formerly Scouting for Food) and the annual mail carrier drive — have been canceled, he said. CCS relies on those drives to restock its stores.
“It does help us gain back some of the losses that we would be receiving from those ... major food drives,” Chappell said. “(The WSU drive) could help us now, but it could also help us six months from now.”
Though food banks have faced higher demand, other programs that provide eligible families with support haven’t all seen the same jump.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) — a federal program that provides food assistance for pregnant women and mothers with young children — hasn’t seen dramatic increases in demand since the pandemic began, according to Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, which administers the program in Weber and Morgan counties.
This is despite the fact that some of the program’s requirements have been temporarily suspended due to the special economic circumstances of the pandemic, as previously reported by the Standard-Examiner.
At the state level, there has been a jump in demand for food assistance programs that may be more widely recognized, such as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps).
Applications for SNAP have increased dramatically in Utah since the pandemic began, according to Brooke Porter Coles, spokesperson for the Department of Workforce Services, which administers Utah’s program.
Typically, the department receives about 1,600 new SNAP applications per week, Coles said. Since the beginning of March, the program has received about 2,700 new applications per week, an increase of about 69%.
Since the pandemic began, SNAP has also increased its benefits to the maximum allotment based on household size, according to a notice on the Utah DWS website. This increase will apply to April and May 2020, the notice says.
SNAP will offer benefits to anyone who is eligible, Coles said. The program hasn’t reached a point at which it has received more applications than it can fund, she said.