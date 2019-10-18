SALT LAKE CITY — The first winter weather advisory of the season is here.
The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains that will go into effect from noon Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
A storm system from the Pacific Northwest will move into Utah late Saturday, bringing with it "very cold air," the NWS said. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected across the northern mountains and mountain valleys throughout the weekend.
Snow accumulations of 5-9 inches are expected, with local accumulations approaching 15 inches. Wind gusts could also reach as high as 40 mph.
Travel could be difficult in the mountains, especially in the backcountry. The weather service said hunters in the backcountry for the beginning of deer hunting season should prepare for cold, wet conditions and heavy snow.
In the valleys, highs are expected to be in the 50s and 40s, with overnight lows falling to 35 degrees. Rain is expected Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of snow on Sunday in Ogden.