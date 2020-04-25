Standard-Examiner
You may have noticed a change in today’s print edition. It may seem broader, more to the point and more comprehensive. This is not an accident.
The Standard-Examiner values its readers and its advertisers, and after plenty of thought on the matter, we have decided that both could be better served through the launch of a new Weekend Edition.
This does several things: First, it allows the Standard-Examiner to inform its readers with detailed coverage of the Weber and Davis County communities earlier in the week. It also allows readers to take advantage of advertising inserts on Saturday so that businesses can see the benefits of their advertising sooner. This is especially important in a time of COVID-19 infections when many retail establishments are struggling to draw customers. Finally, the Standard-Examiner has expressed a willingness to align with plenty of other businesses in Weber and Davis counties by finishing its business for the week on Saturday so that many of its employees can spend time with their families on Sunday.
“We are very excited to showcase the Weekend Edition. It will be filled with content that is unique and important to our readers,” said Scott Blonde, publisher of the Standard-Examiner. “Nobody comprehensively covers the news, sports and community happenings in Northern Utah more thoroughly than the Standard-Examiner. We are your watchdogs for local government.”
Publishing a Weekend Edition does not mean that news coverage will be lacking on Sunday. Readers will still be able to find coverage of Weber and Davis counties and their individual communities on our website, http://standard.net. This will include the latest breaking news, fresh stories and the latest in local high school and college sports.
The Standard-Examiner has been serving Weber and Davis counties for years. In order to adapt to changing times, and to be Northern Utah’s go-to source for community news for many more years, changes are required. We expect the launch of a Weekend Edition will help us do just that.
We hope you’ll find the stories useful, informative and be able to draw insight about the happenings of Weber and Davis counties from them.
As always, the Standard-Examiner is encouraging readers to continue sending us their story tips and ideas. Further, we are encouraging residents to engage their community in a substantial way by continuing to read our award-winning coverage both in print and online.