OGDEN — More residents of one of Ogden's oldest neighborhoods are asking the city to help safeguard their nearly 100-year-old farm home.
Anna and Michael Keogh have petitioned Ogden City, hoping to get their home — built in 1922 — and surrounding property placed on the Ogden City Register of Historic places.
Ogden City Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer said the property, which is located at 301 W. 2nd St., is known as the Stone Farm and has already been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that came clear back in 2004.
The local historic designation would further protect the home from certain kinds of development, Spencer said, requiring that any significant architectural changes to the building, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission. The designation would also help preserve the building and help ensure that any proposed remodeling would maintain its character and historical significance.
Aside from the Keoghs' home, the property also includes four accessory structures: a garage, a chicken coop, a three-sided tractor shed and a workshop. According to Landmarks Commission documents, the buildings were built in the 1920s and 1930s while the property was operating as a large-scale farm. The farm produced dairy products, sugar beets, hay and wheat.
Anna Keogh told the Standard-Examiner that the property, along with several others in the area, provides a window into the neighborhood's historically significant past.
In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The fort served as a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
The foundation of Keogh's home was built with cornerstones from the remains of the original Bingham Fort Tithing House, built in the mid-1800s.
The Keoghs' neighbors, Rick and Tammy Creeger, had their home at 159 W. 2nd St. approved for the Ogden historic register in January.
The Bingham Fort neighborhood has been a target for development for years and Spencer said several development proposals have surfaced for the area in the past, but most haven't come to fruition. Residents of the area appear to be split on its future. The Keoghs, the Creegers and several others want the area to be preserved for low-density, residential uses. Other neighbors though, like Shelley Hart, Bob Giboney and Julie VanOrden, have told the city they support higher-density development.
Earlier this year, the Ogden City Council voted down a request to allow for increased density in the area, which currently allows only three single-family dwellings per acre.
Davis County developer Shawn Strong, of Parkridge Inc., will build a 30-unit townhome complex on a plot of land at 100 W. 2nd St. The plan includes five two-level residential buildings on the 3-acre piece of property, a facility that would include 30 total housing units. The development is at the northeast corner of the Bingham Fort neighborhood, which is zoned differently than the rest of the area.