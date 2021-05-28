HOOPER — With western Weber County's cities leading the way in growth here, Hooper Mayor Dale Fowers points to the nature of the people in the area as the lure.
"People wave. They're just simple things," he said. "I think people try to get to know their neighbors."
Sharon Bolos, the mayor of West Haven, the county's fastest-growing city and one of the fastest-growing locales in the entire state, offers up a similar explanation. "I think it's a community mentality of neighborliness and friendliness, and I really think that's the reputation we have," she said.
Of course, there's another big factor in the booming growth in the area — availability of open, developable land, something in short supply in the hemmed-in cities just to the east, places like Roy, Ogden and South Ogden. But whatever the spur, the numbers put the trend in stark relief — the county's westernmost cities, West Haven, Hooper, Plain City, Pleasant View and Farr West, are Weber County's key hubs of population growth. It's not a new story, but the latest population estimates for 2020 released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau again highlight the tendency:
- West Haven grew by 75% from 2010 to 2020, from 10,272 to 17,972, the biggest percentage jump in the county and eighth-biggest rise in the state. The increase pushes West Haven past South Ogden for the first time, making it the fourth-largest city in Weber County, behind Ogden, Roy and North Ogden.
- Plain City grew by 43.6% in the 10-year span, from 5,476 to 7,862.
- Pleasant View grew by 35.5%, from 7,979 to 10,808.
- Farr West grew by 28.8%, from 5,928 to 7,638.
- Hooper grew by 27.4%, from 7,218 to 9,196.
Official 2020 population figures from the decennial headcount conducted last year by the U.S. Census Bureau have yet to be released. But going by the new estimates, the five western Weber County cities grew by 16,603 people in the period, accounting for 54.8% of the overall growth of 30,298 in the county's 15 locales. The 14 cities plus the town of Huntsville collectively accounted for 247,460 of the county's overall estimated population of 262,658 for 2020, according to Census Bureau figures.
For those looking for a new place to live, western Weber County cities, said Bolos, are "places where they want to be."
Pleasant View Mayor Leonard Call cited the proximity of the city to the offerings of a place like Ogden without the congestion and other issues of a larger locale. "People really like the look and feel of a bedroom community," he said.
Bolos cited the country feel in the area relative to Weber County's more urbanized core east of Interstate 15. Agriculture once reigned supreme in western Weber County and it still has a significant presence.
Interest among developers, though, is intense, a threat, arguably, to that agricultural heritage. "Right now we still have tons of property. Everyone seems to want to put in a subdivision right now," Call said.
At the same time, with the growth come pressures to keep pace with the additional people, to upgrade roads and water and sewer systems, to make sure developers act responsibly. "We always have concerns in a community like this that we just manage the growth," said Fowers, the Hooper mayor. "It's a good thing if it's done right."
Fowers said many of the residents of Hooper are leery of higher-density housing like apartments and town homes, which typically cater to those with more moderate incomes who are looking for a more affordable housing option. "We're a community out here that's not really in favor of higher-density. ... We want to maintain a rural-type feel out here," he said.
But with increasing pressure to augment the state's stock of affordable housing — in very short supply, observers say — a showdown could be in the offing over the sort of housing mix to permit. However it pans out, leaders in western Weber County foresee continued growth and expansion.
"I don't see it coming down anytime soon," said Bolos, the West Haven mayor.
Though western Weber County growth is pronounced, it's also occurring in the more traditional population centers. Ogden grew from 82,825 people to 87,387 between 2010 and 2020, up 5.5%, according to the new population estimates. Roy's population increased from 36,884 to 39,559, up 7.3%, while North Ogden grew from 17,357 to 20,990, up 20.9%.