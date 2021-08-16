OGDEN — Expansion in western Weber County, perhaps not surprisingly, motored growth in the county over the last decade.
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau figures, five of the six fastest-growing cities since 2010 in Weber County were West Haven, Plain City, Pleasant View, Farr West and Hooper, all on the periphery of what has traditionally been the main population center around Ogden. Together, the five cities — led by West Haven, the fastest-growing city in the county — collectively grew by 15,560 people, or 42.2%, going from 36,873 in 2010 to 52,433 in 2020.
In Ogden, North Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Washington Terrace and Harrisville, by contrast, where the largest share of the county's population has typically clustered, the population grew by 14,019 people, or 7.9%, from 176,658 to 190,677. Figures for Huntsville, Marriott-Slaterville and Uintah, Weber County's three other locales, weren't immediately available from the Census Bureau's QuickFacts database, source of the other numbers, unveiled last week.
Ogden remains Weber County's largest city with 87,321 residents, up from 82,825 in 2010. But the growth was relatively modest, 5.4%. West Haven saw an increase of 6,467, the largest numeric jump, from 10,272 to 16,739, a 63% rise.
The figures aren't a big surprise. Population estimates released by the Census Bureau over the years have indicated the trend of quicker growth in the more open areas of western Weber County, where more land is available for growth. They could also portend future trends since western Weber County is where most of the broadest expanses of open land remain.
Weber County's overall population went from 231,236 to 262,223 in the decade, up 13.4%.
In Davis County, the growth was more broadly dispersed among the many locales there. Farmington led the way in percentage growth, up 34.2%, or 6,256 people, from 18,275 to 24,531. Layton, Davis County's largest city, saw the largest population jump in sheer numbers, up 14,462 from 67,311 in the 10 years to 81,773, a 21.5% jump.
Davis County's population, as a whole, went from 306,479 to 362,679, up 18.3%.
Further south in Utah County, one of the quickest-growing counties in the state, the growth was focused in four cities, Lehi, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Vineyard. Between them, the cities added 83,027 people, 58.1% of the county's new residents between 2010 and 2020.
Utah County's largest city, Provo, saw one of the lowest growth rates in Utah County, from 112,488 to 115,162, up 2.4%.
Broadly, though, growth was robust in many Utah County cities. Seven of them, Vineyard, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Lehi, Santaquin, Salem and Mapleton, grew by more than 40%.
Overall, Utah County added 142,835 new residents, second in Utah in sheer numbers only to Salt Lake County, which added 155,583. It was the fourth-fastest growing county in percent terms, seeing a population increase of 27.7%, from 516,564 to 659,399.
Here's a look at the popultion growth from 2010 to 2020 in Weber County's cities:
- West Haven went from 10,272 to 16,739, up 63%.
- Plain City went from 5,476 to 7,833, up 43%.
- Pleasant View went from 7,979 to 11,083, up 38.9%.
- Farr West went from 5,928 to 7,691, up 29.7%.
- Harrisville went from 5,567 to 7,036, up 26.4%.
- Hooper went from 7,218 to 9,087, up 25.9%.
- North Ogden went from 17,357 to 20,916, 20.5%.
- Riverdale went from 8,426 to 9,343, up 10.9%.
- Roy went from 36,884 to 39,306, up 6.6%.
- South Ogden went from 16,532 to 17,488, up 5.8%.
- Ogden went from 82,825 to 87,321, up 5.4%.
- Washington Terrace went from 9,067 to 9,267, up 2.2%.
Here's a look at the shifts in Davis County's cities in the 10-year span:
- Farmington went from 18,275 to 24,531, up 34.2%.
- North Salt Lake went from 16,322 to 21,907, up 34.2%.
- Syracuse went from 24,331 to 32,141, up 32.1%.
- South Weber went from 6,051 to 7,867, up 30%.
- Fruit Heights went from 4,987 to 6,101, up 22.3%.
- Layton went from 67,311 to 81,773, up 21.5%.
- Kaysville went from 27,300 to 32,945, up 20.7%.
- Woods Cross went from 9,761 to 11,410, up 16.9%.
- West Point went from 9,511 to 10,963, up 15.3%.
- Clinton went from 20,426 to 23,386, up 14.5%.
- West Bountiful went from 5,265 to 5,917, up 12.4%.
- Centerville went from 15,335 to 16,884, up 10.1%.
- Bountiful went from 42,552 to 45,762, up 7.5%.
- Sunset went from 5,122 to 5,475, up 6.9%.
- Clearfield went from 30,112 to 31,909, up 6.0%.
Here's a look at growth in Utah County's cities, the ones with available figures:
- Vineyard went from 139 to 12,543, up 8,923.7%.
- Saratoga Springs went from 17,781 to 37,696, up 112.0%.
- Eagle Mountain went from 21,415 to 43,623, up 103.7%.
- Lehi went from 47,407 to 75,907, up 60.1%.
- Santaquin went from 9,128 to 13,725, up 50.4%.
- Salem went from 6,423 to 9,298, up 44.8%.
- Mapleton went from 7,979 to 11,365, up 42.4%.
- American Fork went from 26,263 to 33,337, up 26.9%.
- Highland went from 15,523 to 19,348, up 24.6%.
- Spanish Fork went from 34,691 to 42,602, up 22.8%.
- Draper went from 42,274 to 51,017, up 20.7%. Part of Draper is in Salt Lake County.
- Springville went from 29,466 to 35,268, up 19.7%
- Payson went from 18,294 to 21,101, up 15.3%.
- Lindon went from 10,070 to 11,397, up 13.2%.
- Pleasant Grove went from 33,509 to 37,726, up 12.6%.
- Orem went from 88,328 to 98,129, up 11.1%.
- Alpine went from 9,555 to 10,251, up 7.3%.
- Provo went from 112,488 to 115,162, up 2.4%.
- Cedar Hills went from 9,796 to 10,019, up 2.3%.
New population figures for a handful of cities in the three counties weren't immediately available.