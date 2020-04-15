OGDEN — COVID-19 has yet to cause any significant impacts to Ogden redevelopment projects, but city officials say they're holding their breath when it comes to the long-term ramifications of the pandemic.
Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper says redevelopment work in the east-central neighborhood, downtown and West Ogden are still moving forward in the face of the pandemic.
Cooper said the city is currently demolishing the old Rite Aid building near the corner of Monroe Boulevard and 24th Street and should have the area cleared for a rebuild soon.
The city has targeted the block for redevelopment for several years. Last year, the Ogden City Council approved a resolution that designates a survey area for the one-block piece of land between Monroe and Quincy avenues from 24th to 25th streets.
Designating the survey area is the first step in creating a Community Reinvestment Area on the block, called the Gramercy CRA. CRAs allow the tax valuation for all properties inside a designated area to be diverted for a certain amount of time (or up to a certain dollar threshold) while future property tax increases are funneled back into redevelopment projects there.
Cooper said the city has already purchased most of the properties on the block, transactions that have taken place over the past several years. There are currently 19 parcels on the block, providing $2.8 million in tax valuation. There is no developer on board for the site, but Cooper said demolishing the vacant building is an important step in recruiting one.
Work on the Continental CRA continues too, though a planned hotel at the site might now be moved to the end of the construction line, Cooper said. Located inside a six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard and 25th and 27th streets, the Continental CRA will use tax increment financing to help fund a host of redevelopment projects, including the hotel, development of new housing units, public infrastructure improvements and the renovation of existing buildings. Construction on a market and apartments will likely begin first.
"The hotel, given the COVID situation, and the hit it's had on the hospitality and tourism industries, I would imagine it would be the last thing," Cooper said.
Councilman Doug Stephens said he's worried about how the pandemic could delay significant work planned for the city's West Ogden Trackline development.
The city is working to remove the long dilapidated and contaminated Swift Building at the site after buying the property in 2017 from Utah-Smith, a business entity connected to Bert Smith, the late founder of local retailer Smith and Edwards Co. Redevelopment of the land was delayed after the discovery of a large quantity of chemical materials stored inside the building. The Environmental Protection Agency has since cleaned the site.
The council approved a $1.8 million deal last year to sell the Swift site to Atwater Infrastructure Partners, which plans to build a 125,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing facility there. The deal is contingent upon the city removing the building and remediating whatever environmental problems remain.
Cooper said the city is working on clearing remaining asbestos at the site but is on schedule to start final demolition of the building on May 4.
While Cooper says city redevelopment work is moving forward, essentially as it normally would, there are some indicators things will change — some for the better, some for the worse — as the pandemic continues to unfold. The biggest concern, Cooper said, is the new and heightened unpredictability of the stock market and what is essentially a complete shutdown of retail leasing.
"Those are things that could really impact some development projects across the state," Cooper said.
But in what could be a net positive for Ogden, Cooper said the pandemic is also shifting workplace ideas about the use of technology. He said "satellite offices" could become a trend, and as a secondary market to Salt Lake City, Ogden is in a good position to cash in if the movement happens.
"With the telecommuting efforts everyone is utilizing now, it's becoming easier and easier to get work done remotely," he said. "Whereas people might have been a little more reluctant to do so when they didn't need to. The experts think that will shift the major office into satellite offices."
But at the end of the day, Cooper and other city officials say there are a lot more unknowns than knowns when it comes to the novel coronavirus and its impact on redevelopment in Ogden.
"We really don't have a playbook for any of this," said Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell.
"We're not quite far enough down the road to see if some of these things were in the hopper before COVID," he said. "No one knows what's going to happen. All we know is what things look like today, and that could change tomorrow."