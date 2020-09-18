OGDEN — Earlier this week, Ogden City approved a measure that formally designates the next four weeks as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Junction City.
And while one prominent member of the city's Latino community expressed appreciation for the gesture, she also urged city officials to put some teeth behind it.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City Council and Mayor Mike Caldwell adopted a joint proclamation that declared Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 Hispanic Heritage Month. In years past, a host of public events have been scheduled throughout those four weeks, but most of them are either canceled or still undecided this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reading the proclamation, council member Rich Hyer said Latino individuals and families have had a profound and positive influence on Ogden, highlighting their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work and service. Hyer said the Latino population enhances the city's character with traditions that reflect their multicultural background.
Tuesday's action marked the seventh time the city has given a formal nod to its Latino population, with the first proclamation being adopted in 2014. Back then, it included commitments from the city to establish an office of Diversity and Cultural Affairs, to provide development and training to Hispanic community members who want to serve on city boards and commissions, and to further evaluate city policies on immigrant integration.
Those action items and some others have all come to fruition over the past seven years.
Anna Jane Arroyo, from the nonprofit Latino advocacy group IMAGE De Northern Utah, thanked the city for those efforts, singling out the diversity commission and a measure from 2018 that renamed a portion of 30th Street after Hispanic civil rights icon César Chávez. But she also made an impassioned plea for the city to figure something out soon with the community center that has served Ogden Latinos for decades.
"We appreciate the fact that you've supported us," Arroyo said. "But the Latino and Hispanic community is quite concerned with the existence and continued support ... for the Marshall White Center. There is nothing below Washington (Boulevard) for our children ... and we need your support."
Built in the 1960s on the western edge of Ogden's downtown, the center was named after Marshall White, a Black Ogden City police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1963. The facility has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds and has been a regular topic of discussion in city circles since March 2018 when its centerpiece feature, the pool, closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the two years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility has added more nuance to what was an already uncertain situation with the pool.
The city has been working with the YMCA and consultant Pathway Associates to study a number of issues related to a new rec center — namely, cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond and other means. An initial feasibility study from Pathway posits the YMCA could raise up to $10 million for a newly constructed recreation facility of about 58,000 square feet.
The situation with the Marshall White has been compounded by the pandemic, as it's been closed since March.
"I don't know if you've made a trip there or visited before COVID, but if you ever have, that's a place where our children go and parents rely on," Arroyo said, fighting back tears. "We are just hopeful that you will keep that in mind as you make your planning and budgets. We need the Marshall White Center. We hope you recognize that."
Luis Lopez, Ogden's sole Latino council member, has been consistently outspoken about the city administration investing more in the center.
"I couldn't agree with her more about Marshall White," Lopez said. "I'm just really looking forward to continuing our conversations."
Caldwell said in May, the city began accepting applications for its Marshall White Advisory Committee, a body that will give guidance to the administration and the council as they eye a long-term plan of action for the more than 50-year-old inner-city rec center. Caldwell said the committee has been formed and a study is underway to evaluate the center's future and to get a wide range of community recommendations on what's best for it.
Caldwell said the city realizes the importance of the center. Last year, Ogden appropriated $421,000 for center upgrades that included a new roof and parking lot, refinished indoor basketball gym floors, new scoreboards and bleachers, and expanded boxing facilities. The city's current capital improvement plan also includes $300,000 for the study of the center.
'We understand the importance of the Marshall White Center to the community and it's important to us too," Caldwell said. "But when it comes to the pool, and the price tag that comes with fixing or replacing it, we do have to make sure we're making the decisions that will give us the best return on our investment. It's going to take some time for the advisory committee to really dive deep into this, but we expect to get a good, broad range of recommendations and find out what's the most sensible path forward."