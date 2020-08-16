KAYSVILLE — Kaysville, one of the most overwhelmingly white communities in Utah, apparently doesn't have much racial strife.
But a new group in the conservative, affluent community aims to raise diversity awareness with an educational, nonconfrontational thrust.
Annie Ogbuehi, a 30-year-old white Davis County native whose husband, Chike, is Black and from Nigeria, founded Together We Rise Utah after the nation convulsed over George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.
"When I couldn't sleep for nights, I thought we as a community can address this," Ogbuehi said.
"You can drive around here and not see any of this upheaval happening, but we can still address this in a positive way," she said in a phone interview Thursday. "The time is right."
The group planned to hold a two-hour public event Friday evening, with appropriate COVID-19 precautions required, half panel discussion and half musical performances.
The panel included several speakers of color with educational expertise and insight into challenges faced by minorities.
"There are things we are not exposed to here, but we want to be aware," Ogbuehi said.
She said that while growing up in the Kaysville and Farmington areas, she never felt racial tension, largely because there were — and still are — so few people of color.
But opening eyes to the larger issues now will be good for the community, she said.
Together We Rise is led by a committee of people from diverse backgrounds, Obguehi said.
"The angle on this is a positive," Ogbuehi said. "There are no negative angles, just increasing education. Racial unity and awareness is our goal."
Kaysville Police Chief Sol Oberg said he planned to be at the Friday event, passing out bottles of water along with several of his officers.
He said Together We Rise asked the city to partner with the effort.
"I think that's a great idea," Oberg said. "Kaysville is not considered to be particularly diverse, but there are a lot of diversity issues we are grappling with as a nation."
Of Kaysville's estimated 31,000 residents, fewer than 200 are Black, according to 2018 U.S. Census Bureau data. There are about 1,200 Hispanics.
Oberg said individuals can guard against biases they are aware of, "but the implicit biases, those that an individual is not aware of, those are the problematic ones."
"If you are more self-aware and broaden your horizons, each of us as individuals can see some of those blind spots," Oberg said.
He said the police force is striving for more diversity as well. Of 32 officers, three are female, one is gay, another is Black and another is Hispanic.
There's a mix of religious affiliations too, he said, "which helps make us more diverse."
And Kaysville has seen a few hate crimes, Oberg said.
Recently, police were called to a business where a woman was shouting racist comments at a Black employee. A few years ago, a Black man's vehicle was vandalized with racist graffiti. And eight years ago, a man yelled racist terms at a Black maintenance worker before he shot him.
"So it exists," Oberg said. "It is out there."
There's no reason that the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white police officer can't lead to change in quiet communities like Kaysville, Oberg and Ogbuehi said.
"I think this George Floyd crisis is a tipping point in America," Oberg said. "It is a tragedy, but I do think it's an opportunity not just for police but for every person and business to do better."
Kaysville City Manager Shayne Scott said the community has an "extremely homogenous" demographic profile.
"We're not diverse at all, probably even a little bit more homogenous than average, as a suburb of Salt Lake City," Scott said.
He said Kaysville is relatively affluent and conservative politically, religiously and economically.
Scott praised Oberg for focusing on diversity training on the police force.
"As a police chief, he is very progressive and influential, an open-minded free thinker," Scott said.
Ogbuehi said she's glad that so many people so far have gotten involved in he group's efforts.
"Any education is good education," she said. "My job, my goal, is to facilitate these voices."