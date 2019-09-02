OGDEN — A handful of tickets remain for the 34th annual Wildwoods Bash, an annual fundraiser for the Ogden Nature Center.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at the center, 966 W. 12th St. The event features dinner, live music, and both silent and live auctions. All proceeds benefit the center's mission to "unite people with nature and nurture appreciation and stewardship of the environment," according to the ONC website.
Brandi Bosworth, public relations coordinator for the center, said that as of Thursday afternoon there were about 50 tickets left to the event.
"We'd love to sell out the event," she said.
Music will be provided by Don Keipp and Friends.
Among the live and silent auction items will be skis, watches, artwork, outdoor gear, a stand-up paddleboard party, a guided fly-fishing trip, and much more.
Tickets are $75 per person, available at ogdennaturecenter.org or by calling 801-621-7595.