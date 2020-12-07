OGDEN — After the City Council approved a series of bonds this year to pay for a host of water and sewer utility upgrades, Ogden is set to start a large-scale pipe replacement project on the east bench of the city.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the city will soon begin a project to replace a large underground waterline, generally between 29th and 36th streets and between Polk and Taylor avenues. As part of the work, crews will install 20,000 feet of new water main, along with 250 new meters, according to Ogden's website. Anderson said the project is designed to improve water pressure in the area, particularly for fire protection uses, as well as replace old infrastructure.
Anderson said he expects the contractor for the project, M.C. Green & Sons Inc., to begin working on the project sometime this week. Taylor Avenue will see intermittent closures to through traffic from 29th Street to 32nd Street while work is done. All work on the project will be suspended on Dec. 19, picking up again after the new year. Anderson said there will be some water shutdowns associated with the project as work progresses, likely beginning in late February or early March. Closure notices will be given to residents in the area of the project and the information will be posted on the city's website.
Much of the project will take place on Taylor Avenue in front of Mount Ogden Park. Anderson said the park will still be accessible during the project, with parking available near the park's pickleball courts.
The project is expected to be finished by Labor Day of 2021.
In two separate actions, the Ogden City Council approved bonds this year for what could be as much as $124 million to pay for a number of water or sewer infrastructure improvements. The actions also included refunding old water utility bonds that were previously issued. Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said refunding bonds is essentially paying off higher-cost bonds through the issuance of new bonds that have lower net costs to the city — similar to refinancing a home for a lower interest rate.
Work to be funded by the bonds includes replacing pipes and sewer lines, maintenance of storage facilities, replacing old residential water meters with new ones that can be read remotely, and a restoration of the Weber River through town, among other things.
According to City Council documents, Ogden’s culinary water system is one of the largest in Utah and includes approximately 359 miles of water line. The city’s water master plan, which was completed in 2018, had previously identified areas that need upgrades to provide sufficient pressure and fire flow protection. Deteriorated pipes in need of replacement are handled according to known system deficiencies and as failures occur, according to the master plan. The city is working to establish a replacement schedule so that pipes are replaced prior to total failure.
Water, sanitary and storm sewer systems in Ogden all have a significant backlog in infrastructure maintenance and replacement work. Some of Ogden’s water pipes are more than 90 years old, but the city’s goal is to replace pipes after just 80 years of service. The city figures the 80-year benchmark will, for the most part, stop major failures within the system and prevent the population from having to deal with any significant interruptions in utility service.