OGDEN — For the past three weeks, department heads at Ogden City have been meeting about the city's next budget — and needless to say, the conferences have been vastly different than previous years.
That's what Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said this week, as the city begins preparing the Fiscal Year 2021 budget in the midst of a global pandemic.
Caldwell said the city recently sent surveys to 42 similar cities (38 responded) across the United States, peering into what they plan to do in terms of employee raises, hiring practices and generally how to handle what is sure to be a dip in sales tax revenue.
"We're looking at all of it: What can we do, how can we be conservative but give ourselves enough flexibility to move when things happen," Caldwell said.
The mayor said his administration plans to put out an "extremely conservative" budget for City Council approval, with what is hopefully a mutual understanding between the council and administration that things may need to be heavily altered throughout the upcoming budget year.
"We'll put out a really conservative budget, but we'll have enough in reserves that if things don't hit as hard as we all fear, we can come to (the council) for budget amendments regularly," Caldwell said. "In the past, we've really tried to put everything into one comprehensive budget. That's not going to be the case this year. Everything is changing daily — hourly, really. The last five weeks have been some of the craziest weeks of our life."
But Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper said all the ingredients of a strong economy are still in place in Ogden. Cooper highlighted the city's relatively low cost of living, its proximity to major markets and the high density of manufacturing industries and production workers. Ogden's largest employment industries are manufacturing, public administration and health care, which Caldwell said are less likely to hit significant lows during the pandemic.
"Hopefully that can provide a bit of hope for us (during) these crazy times," Cooper said. "All of those things really bode well for Ogden."
Members of the City Council, a body that has also publicly stated its budget priorities will likely change during the next year, say they're prepared to be more fluid during this year's budget process.
"I'm sure we're still a ways out to have a full grasp of what the fiscal implications are going to be," said Councilman Ben Nadolski.