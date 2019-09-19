FRUIT HEIGHTS — City and state agencies are warning residents near the Francis Fire burn scar to be on watch for debris and flooding during significant rainstorms.
The Francis Fire, which burned through 365 acres above Fruit Heights when it ignited on Monday, Sept. 16, was still at 68% containment as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Special crews and aviation resources were released Thursday, with 55 personnel remaining on site to continue suppression efforts.
On Wednesday, a U.S. Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response team visited the site to determine the threat of erosion or runoff around the burn scar.
“Due to the extreme fire behavior and the steep terrain, there is a possibility of debris flow from rainfall,” the USFS said in its release.
The USFS and U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service said it met with county and city officials to strategize and prepare in the event of flooding.
Fruit Heights City posted a letter on its website to residents near the area of the fire, advising them to “remain vigilant” as “significant rainfall prior to the full recovery of the burn scar over the next two or three years, muddy flows/flooding may occur.”
Rain was in the forecast for the Fruit Heights-Kaysville area for late Thursday evening into Friday.
If needed, the city said sandbags can be filled at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 170 N. Mountain Road, and the Rock Loft, 251 S. Mountain Road.
Additional information about the Francis Fire and flooding can be found on http://www.fruitheightscity.com under “For Residents — Emergency Prepardness.”
The fire service also reminded hikers and others to continue to avoid the Bair Canyon Trail, Adams Canyon Trail, Wasatch Shooters Gun Range, and the Bonneville Shoreline Trail as they’re still closed for firefighting purposes.
“Interruptions to fireline construction happened yesterday as firefighters encountered people attempting to make unauthorized access to the closed trails,” the USFS said in their Thursday update. “The public is reminded that trail closures are in place due to fire vehicle traffic, rolling rocks, smoldering material and other hazards. Forest staff are evaluating the closures every day; meanwhile, they are asking for patience.”