ROY — A 60-year-old woman was killed in a Roy house fire Sunday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, members of the Roy City Fire Department were sent to a home at 2235 W. 4975 South, and firefighters found the house was fully engulfed in flames, according to Roy Fire Deputy Chief Leroy Gleichmann.
Fire crews took a defensive position and were able to put out the fire. According to Gleichmann, crews were concerned about the structural integrity of the home, but they were able to stabilize the structure.
For a time, crews were not able to account for the home's lone occupant, Gleichmann said, but they later found the woman dead in the home.
Roy City officials later identified the woman as 60-year-old Jamie Ann Allen. Gleichmann said fire crews were told that Allen had four cats, but they were only able to find one cat deceased in the home.
According to a Facebook post from the Roy City Fire and Rescue, the home is considered a total loss due to the heavy damage sustained in the fire.
"May God bless the Allen family at this time," the department wrote in the post. "Our thoughts and prayers will be with you."
Gleichmann said the cause of the fire was not known as of Monday afternoon, and the fire is still under investigation.
In addition to the Roy Fire Department, fire crews from Clinton, South Ogden and the Weber Fire District were all at the scene to fight the fire.