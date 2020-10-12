OGDEN — She sat motionless in the corner of the judge's office wearing a gorilla suit.
"If I hadn't moved, I probably would have really scared him," Debi Colvin said.
Colvin, administrator of the Ogden Justice Court, was playing a trick on Judge Clay Stucki a few Halloweens ago.
She stood up, startling the judge.
"She really got me on that one," said Stucki, one of two judges in the justice court, where Colvin has worked since its inception.
Stucki praised Colvin's positive attitude, her sense of humor, and her endless dedication to the smooth running of the court.
Especially, though, he lauded her for emphasizing customer service for everyone who deals with the court, which handles misdemeanors on down to infractions and small claims suits.
The hallmark of that philosophy is the Ogden Homeless Court, which before the pandemic was conducted weekly at the Lantern House shelter.
Stucki credited Colvin with being the driving force behind the homeless court, which gives people at the shelter an opportunity to make court appearances there and make arrangements to meet other obligations of their cases.
That achievement gained the notice of the Utah Justice Court Board of Judges, which named her justice courts employee of the year.
Colvin in turn credits her staff and the judges for making the homeless court work.
"Some of the people who are homeless have outstanding warrants and aren't able to get into the programs they need," Colvin said.
Homeless court, about a year old, "actually makes a lot of sense," Stucki said. "We catch people who might not make it to our court otherwise."
He said those charged can deal with their warrants, eliminating the risk of being jailed.
"It enables us to try to fashion a plan more beneficial to the person," often including community service in lieu of fines they can't afford anyway, he said.
He said the judicial philosophy in play is to not only help society but to "help the person to better themselves in the future."
The court worked with Lantern House to set up a virtual courtroom so the homeless court still can be conducted, at least via video, during the pandemic.
Colvin worked for the state district courts in Ogden for 19 years before moving over to the justice court in 2006.
"I have absolutely loved my career," said Colvin, 63. "I like everything about the court."
People who come to court are "not always happy," but it's not all bad news, she said.
"If you get to adopt a child, it's pretty exciting stuff," she said.
Colvin said the staff treats everyone equally.
"We try to make it less stressful," she said. "It can be a scary proposition to be here. One of our biggest goals is to alleviate that stress."
She said there's no law against having fun among the courthouse staff and therefore she tries to keep things light.
That includes acquiring a gorilla costume and a ballerina tutu.
See wore the tutu over the gorilla suit in the court that Halloween and called herself "ballerilla."
She figured Stucki would be amenable to a Halloween prank because in a previous year he had impersonated an old-style judge, complete with powdered wig.
"They warned us not to be 'the fun judge,'" Stucki said, referring to judiciary training for new judges.
But a little fun with the staff on Halloween is OK, he thinks.
"Bless his heart, he really does have a sense of humor," Colvin said.