OGDEN — A member of the Weber State track and field team has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Saturday.
It is the first confirmed case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus at WSU.
The athlete, who was not identified in a press release distributed campuswide, became exposed to the new coronavirus through a nonstudent friend who later received a positive test result, after classes were canceled March 13. Before learning of the friend’s diagnosis, the WSU athlete met once outside in a small group with other members of the team and has since been engaging in social distancing, the release states.
Coaches and team members who had been in contact with the athlete have been made aware of the test result, according to the release, and are being asked to maintain healthy distances from others and to self-monitor their conditions.
The university has assembled information about the virus on its website at weber.edu/coronavirus and will update the webpage as additional cases are diagnosed. An email, COVID19@weber.edu, also has been set up to answer questions.