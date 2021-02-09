OGDEN — With the need for funds perhaps stronger than ever but fundraising options limited due to COVID-19, YCC Family Crisis Center has launched a new initiative this year to raise funding.
Typically, the Ogden-based agency that assists domestic violence and sexual assault victims holds an annual gala. With such a public gathering out due to concerns about spreading COVID-19, it instead is inviting donations via what it’s calling its Heart of Ogden fundraiser.
The fundraiser last year raised $75,000 and that’s what YCC is hoping for this go-round. Per the re-imagined fundraiser for 2021, sponsors are invited to donate money to sponsor giant “conversation hearts” that will be installed around Ogden with their names and “messages of hope, love and peace.” Details are available at the agency’s website, yccogden.org/getinvolved/heart-of-ogden.
Full sponsorship of a heart starts at $5,000. Smaller donations are also welcome.
“We invite everyone to join us in spreading love throughout the greater Ogden area. Every contribution makes a difference and enables the YCC to continue to provide safety and critical services for our clients,” said Margaret Rose, the YCC executive director. The hearts will be displayed from Feb. 12 through March 6.
The fundraising initiative comes amid an uptick in demand for services. In 2019, the agency handled an average of 700 crisis calls to its hotline per quarter. That jumped to 2,400 for April, May and June last year after the COVID-19 pandemic started and leveled off at 1,800 calls for the third and fourth quarters of the year.
“As the demand for our services continues to grow, the need for partnership and generosity has become even more essential,” Rose said. “And we hope that seeing this giant installation throughout the city will get people talking about the serious issue of domestic violence in Utah.”