KAYSVILLE — An elderly man was found dead in his Kaysville home after a fire broke out Friday evening.
At 10:15 p.m., the Kaysville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 250 North between 500 East and 600 East in Kaysville. Fire was coming out from nearly every window of the home upon firefighters arrival, according to a new release from Kaysville Fire.
Due to heavy fire condition, crews could not initially make entry to the home. After the fire was knocked down, firefighters were able to search the found and found a deceased 76-year-old male inside. He was the lone occupant of the home.
"We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, who have been notified of the incident," Kaysville Fire said in the release.
The man's name has not been released.
A joint investigation between the Kaysville Police Department and the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office into the fire began early Saturday morning. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Firefighters from Layton, Farmington, South Weber and South Davis fire departments also assisted at the scene.