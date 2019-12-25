25-year-old Ogden man takes on the holly jolly role of a not-so-old Santa Claus

There’s no denying that this Jolly Old Elf is indeed jolly.
What’s up for debate is the “old” part.
Adam Olney — or Santa Adam, as he’s sometimes called — is a real-bearded Santa Claus who spends the month of December playing St. Nick at public and private events throughout Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties. In that respect, he’s not unlike the dozens of other Santas out there spreading the wonder of the season with their red suits, bushy white beards and matching shocks of hair.
But unlike all the other professional Santas out there, Olney is just 25 years old — making him, as far as he knows, the youngest real-bearded Santa in this neck of the woods.
“What’s even crazier?” Olney points out. “This is my third year of being a real-bearded Santa. So I actually started doing this when I was 23.”
Olney recently filled in for Santa in downtown Ogden, prompting one Christmas Village committee member to quip: “He’s got kids on his lap that are barely younger than him.”
The Ogden man has been playing Santa since the age of 15, starting out with a fake beard long before he was old enough to grow any appreciable facial hair.
“The story kind of begins when I was 14,” Olney said.
That was the year his father played Santa Claus for their church’s Christmas party. When Olney’s father, Brian Olney, of Roy, came out and offered a hearty “Ho! Ho! Ho!,” the younger Olney’s best friend, a special needs youth, shouted out, “That’s Adam’s dad!”
“I think that embarrassed my dad a little bit,” Olney recalled. “He decided that wasn’t going to happen again, and since I was big enough to fit in the suit the next year, my dad had me play Santa for the ward Christmas party.”
It was the beginning of an annual holiday love affair for Olney.
Bleaching the beard
But like most love affairs, this one is not without its pain. Sporting a convincing Santa beard as a 20-something isn’t easy; although Olney usually starts growing his beard in April, it comes in a dark brown with reddish highlights. Therefore, it requires a number of bleachings with caustic chemicals to achieve that white-as-snow beard look.
Kim Blackburn, a childhood friend of Olney’s who went into hairdressing after high school, is the special-effects guru who gives his hair and beard that magical look. They start the bleaching process toward the end of September in order to have Santa ready for Black Friday.
“It’s time-consuming,” the Roy woman admits of Olney’s beard preparation. “It’s not difficult, but you’ve got to be careful you don’t fry the hair — and you don’t want to burn the face, either. It’s a delicate balance.”
Olney concedes that bleaching his beard is a “horrible, horrible process” that almost tempts him to give up playing Santa.
“Every single year I think about quitting when I start bleaching my hair and burning off my face,” Olney said. “My wife can tell you. I’ll say, ‘Next year I’m not going to do it — it’s too much hassle.’ But then I go to a party as Santa and talk to the first kids and it’s, like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to be doing this forever.’”
After the holidays, Olney allows Blackburn to do something crazy with his hair — partly as payment to thank her for helping him channel Santa Claus. That first year, Blackburn dyed Olney’s beard a hot-pink color. Last year, she dyed the tips of his hair green, purple and yellow.
“This year, she’s talking about striping the beard,” Olney said.
Our young Santa takes all this color experimentation in stride, saying he already loves to change up his appearance — from a mustache to a goatee to a short beard to mutton chops.
“I’ve always been that way,” he says. “I’m a middle child, and I live for attention. That’s part of why I love playing Santa: When I walk into a party, I am the main event. It gets hard to go to my own family events where I’m just plain old Adam, because I think, ‘I’m not even getting paid to be here.’”
All in the family
After graduating from Roy High School and serving an LDS mission to Baltimore, Maryland, Olney returned home. He was married five months later and began working on a degree in elementary education. He currently works part-time in The Home Depot call center.
These days, Olney’s young family gets in on the act as well. His wife, Hannah, plays Mrs. Claus — although the age thing is slightly less of a stretch for her — she’s two years older than her husband. And their 2-year-old daughter, Grace, is Olney’s “No. 1 model,” appearing on his Santa Adam business cards.
Olney comes by his love of the jolly old elf honestly. Back in the 1980s, his father was working at the King’s discount department store in Layton and was in charge of bringing Santa to the shopping center that year. The night before Santa was to arrive, Brian Olney got a call from the man he’d hired to play the role — he’d been called out of town with the military. So Brian Olney borrowed a suit and played Santa himself.
He says his son is a much better Santa than he is.
“Adam does a good job,” he said. “He has the right attitude, and he has a natural ability to talk to kids, to work with kids, and to care. He’s got a big heart.”
That Adam Olney plays Santa is slightly ironic, particularly considering how he felt about Father Christmas when he was young. As a young child, Olney wouldn’t even go inside a store if there was a Santa Claus in it.
“And then, when I was 9 or 10 years old I figured out the truth about Santa, and I was devastated,” Olney said. “Christmas had always been my favorite time. But after that, for the next few years, it was, ‘Meh, I can take it or leave it.’”
But Olney went from believer to non-believer to believer again.
“At 15, when I put on that suit for the very first time and stepped out and saw the look on the children’s faces, that was when I knew the real truth about Santa,” Olney said. “The man may not be real, but there is a very real spirit of Santa.”
One advantage to a Santa who’s only a quarter-century old is having a much younger body to withstand the rigors of the holidays, according to Olney.
“I admire these guys that are 60 years old and can put up with lifting kids onto their lap all day,” he said. “For me, after several hours of that I end up tired and sore and walking like an old man.”
Santa mentor
As for his advice to younger wannabe Santas? The first year, see if you can borrow a suit and a fake beard, just to make sure it’s the right thing for you. And after that?
“Build your team,” Olney says. “My mom makes some of the costumes for me, and you need a top-notch hairstylist. But the biggest thing to get is a Santa mentor, somebody who knows the ropes and is willing to teach you.”
For Olney, that mentor is “Santa Dennis.”
Dennis Stockberger, a neighbor of Olney’s, is a member of the Utah Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. Stockberger says there are about 52 St. Nicks on the group’s utahsantas.com website, and Olney is by far the youngest of the lot.
“I’d say the next-youngest Santa is 37 years old,” Stockberger said.
It was Stockberger who gave Olney his first red suit.
“I knew he was a struggling kid, and I’ve got four or five suits anyway,” he said. “And it kept him from having to borrow his dad’s.”
Once a young Santa with a real beard becomes established, he can make $8,000 to $10,000 each December, according to Stockberger.
“And in California, you could make $20,000,” he said.
But Stockberger’s mentorship goes beyond the material trappings. A mentor can also teach a young Santa the tricks of the trade. For example, Stockberger taught Olney that when he’s hired for a private party at someone’s house, making an entrance is extremely important.
“Santa doesn’t knock,” Stockberger explained. “You text them to let them know you’re there and make sure the front door is unlocked. And then you just walk in, like you’re part of the family.”
Stockberger said the first time Olney went to a house for a party, the kids asked him where his sleigh was. He says Santa Adam made the rookie mistake of saying, “Outside.”
“So the kids followed him outside,” Stockberger said. “And he and his wife had to walk a block and a half out of sight and wait five minutes until the family went back inside and they could go back to get their car.”
A better answer, Stockberger taught Olney, is to let the family know Santa had to borrow a vehicle because air-traffic control doesn’t like him flying around neighborhoods with his sleigh — except on Christmas Eve.
“They prefer I park in one spot and drive a vehicle to people’s houses,” Stockberger explains.
Stockberger said everyone who meets Olney is impressed with his Santa impersonation. And he’s only getting better.
“I love Santa Adam, and he’s got a great personality,” Stockberger said. “We’ve joked that I’m the real Santa and he’s the Santa-to-be.”
Blackburn, the beard artist, says her friend was always good at improvisation.
“That was one of the games we played when we were younger — improv acting games,” she said. “Adam got really good at it, and that’s definitely something that’s kept him on the ball playing Santa.”
Blackburn said she’s always surprised at how well Olney pulls off the Santa routine.
“I always think, ‘You’re so young,” but it’s something that he loves and I’m proud he’s doing that,” she said. “And not a lot of people would sit through that pain and anxiety of bleaching their beard. But he texts me every year: ‘Are you ready to torture me again?’”