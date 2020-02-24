OGDEN — Memories of Elisha Litchfield and Justus Betts, who served in the Continental Army, live on today with their descendants who belong to the 100-year-old Golden Spike chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Hollie Gilliland, of Layton, the Ogden-based chapter’s regent, has documented her genealogical connection to Litchfield, who lived in Massachusetts.
“He was one of the first Minutemen to be called out to Lexington,” said Gilliland, a 62-year-old who has belonged to the DAR for about 10 years.
Betts, meanwhile, was a revolutionary soldier for a short time, said his descendant Lois Hatchell, of Layton.
“He fought in the war but he was not in for very long,” Hatchell said. “He probably was injured, discharged or could have been in just one campaign.”
Gilliland, Hatchell and other local DAR members are proud of their connections to the nation’s beginnings, but their main focus today is on community service, helping to preserve their ancestors’ ideals by patriotic action now.
The Golden Spike chapter, Utah’s oldest DAR chapter still in existence, celebrated its 100th anniversary recently. The chapter was organized in Ogden in October 1919 and chartered on Jan. 1, 1920, with 27 members.
The DAR held its first state convention at the Weber Club on 25th Street.
Now with about 45 members, the local arm of the worldwide nonprofit, nonpartisan organization devotes its energies to helping veterans, promoting education, and boosting patriotism and understanding of the Constitution.
“It’s a worthwhile cause if you’re a patriot today,” said Hatchell, 72, who just joined in December.
Her grandmother and mother were in the group decades ago in Wisconsin, she said.
Now she’s glad she’s finally involved. She is the chapter’s media chair, getting the word out about the 100th anniversary.
“I guess when you’re young raising a family you have to work really hard to do these kind of things,” she said.
In recent years, the chapter teamed with the Weber County Heritage Foundation to restore the World War I Doughboy monument in the Ogden City Cemetery and has been making and donating “quilts of valor” to World War II veterans at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home.
Gilliland said the group is excited about a new project to honor Vietnam veterans, as part of nationwide efforts to recognize them 50 years after the war ended, through 2025.
DAR members present the Vietnam veterans with lapel pins, books and certificates.
“Just to welcome them home,” Gilliland said. “Welcome home ceremonies they never got.”
The local DAR also helps active service members and their families, families of fallen soldiers and first responders.
And Gilliland said the group is continuing its century-old mission of participating several times a year in courts of naturalization for immigrants, “welcoming them as new citizens.”
Fundamentally, the group is rooted in tying its membership to participants in the Revolutionary War — a woman cannot gain membership without evidence of direct descendence from someone who fought or otherwise participated in the war.
Many new members, like Hatchell, come to the group later in life. Gilliland said her path was similar: “I became involved after my son graduated from high school because I kind of had nothing to do,” Gilliland said. “It’s been very rewarding.”
She said the DAR chapter has a booth at RootsTech, an annual genealogy conference.
“We just love getting new members,” Gilliland said, noting that eight women joined last year. “You have to prove lineage with documents all the way to that ancestor. It is a process but it is fun.”