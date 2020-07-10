OGDEN — A group of civically-minded youth are hoping Ogden City’s official legislative body will help them create a hands-on, real-world political education.
Several students from the Ogden non-profit, Nurture the Creative Mind, have formally approached the Ogden City Council, soliciting its help to create an Ogden City Youth Council. Founded 13 years ago, NTCM works to empower local youth through the arts and other creative endeavors.
Mercedes Randhahn, a student from NTCM and one of the organizers of the youth council push, said the organization would have 8 to 12 members, between the ages of 14 and 18, who would serve terms of 18 months. Potential council members would be limited to two terms and the body would meet once or twice a month, Randhahn said.
Izzy Felix, another NTCM student, said organizers would recruit council members from local Ogden schools and draw upon students already enrolled at NTCM.
The students said the council would serve several purposes.
Randhahn submitted that the youth council would provide Ogden City with a fresh insight from a younger generation, while allowing youth to not only have a voice, but to be heard. She said it would also help create a more politically engaged generation in Ogden that has a deeper understanding of American political systems and that would be more likely to vote.
“We want youth to have a say in their community, government and future,” she said.
The students said they would look to raise funds for council activities through grants and fundraising drives. Organizing clothing drives for the homeless and groups to pick up litter along the Ogden and Weber rivers are some initiatives that have been discussed by the students.
Amir Jackson, who founded NTCM in 2007, said the origin of the youth council idea really started with a former student named Meadow Gleishmann. Gleishman spearheaded a “leadership ambassador group” at NTCM, which aimed to connect kids at the school to local leadership activities. The council initiative was formed through that group.
“The genesis of this really started with a young person who took some initiative,” Jackson said.
Many Utah cities support youth councils or other youth government organizations and the Utah League of Cities and Towns sponsors a Local Government Day during the annual legislative session and youth councils are invited to participate. Randhahn is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Ogden and said two of her classmates serve on the North Ogden Youth City Council.
The regular Ogden council has previously discussed a proposal to create a Youth Leadership Academy, which would provide leadership training and service opportunities for selected participants. The proposal has been put on hold while the council considers the NTCM idea.
Council members roundly supported the youth council proposal during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.
“Any involvement we can get from the youth is good,” said Council member Ben Nadolski.
Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said there would be some limitations and guidelines that the youth would have to follow if officially associated with the city. Deputy City Attorney Mara Brown said she would sit down with the group to discuss those details and the pros and cons of officially aligning with the city versus creating an independent council.
“But even if it becomes kind of a separate, not-for-profit organization, that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t still be willing to mentor and be involved,” said Council Chair Angela Choberka. “It would just be more about the technicalities and how you feel you want it to operate.”