HILL AIR FORCE BASE — After 3 1/2 decades at Hill Air Force Base, there's really only one word needed to describe Dorothy Ellis' career: explosive.
At the end of this year, Ellis is set to retire from a position she's held at Hill for 35 years — Range Control Officer at the Utah Test and Training Range's "Eagle Range."
Situated in Utah's West Desert, extending into eastern Nevada, the UTTR features the largest contiguous piece of "special use airspace" in the United States, according to a fact sheet from Hill. The facility has an annual operating budget of more than $30 million and has equipment and assets valued at about $1 billion.
Every year, the range host hundreds of training and testing missions for the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps. The facility is used for everything from the disposal of explosive ordnance, to the testing of experimental military equipment.
The range also serves as a training ground for a host of military exercises. A 2016 expansion of the range, which required an act of Congress, facilitated the testing of "next generation" weapons, like the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, the F-22 and long-range strike bombers.
According to information provided by Hill's 388th Fighter Wing's Public Affairs office, the Eagle Range is a "low-altitude, air-to-ground target area," which is where combat aircraft train to attack ground targets.
That means over the course of her career, Ellis has been around lots of bombs, machine guns, missiles and more.
"It’s a safe bet that she’s seen, heard and felt more explosions and strafing runs than nearly any civilian in the United States Air Force," Micah Garbarino, spokesperson for the 388th, said in a press release.
Garbarino said Ellis’ job is similar to that of an air controller who provides pilots with essential information while using weapons in combat.
"We control all the aircraft in Eagle’s airspace," Ellis said in the release. "We tell them how high they can fly, what approach pattern they should fly, if they can drop munitions and where they can drop."
Ellis said there are limits to radar and the technology can't always tell a pilot on an extremely low approach whether or not they're about to hit the ground.
"That’s where we come in," she said. "We can use our eyes as a visual check on what the pilot is doing.”
A life-long resident of Grantsville, Ellis begin her military career working at the Tooele Army Depot. She began working at the UTTR in January 1986, at the height of the F-16 era at Hill.
During her time in the control tower, Ellis said she grew to love two things that are essentially polar opposites: the explosive power unleashed by the military weaponry constantly around her and the serene, peaceful nature of the desert resting quietly in the background.
"You’ve got the sound waves from the explosions and from the jets and could feel it," Ellis said. "It was just awesome."
But she quickly contrasts the volatile part of her job with the tranquil.
"I find the desert beautiful," she said. "Most people may overlook it, but there are seasonal changes — the green grass every spring, the wildflowers, the baby antelope with their fur that looks like little feathers, the coyotes, the storms rolling in, the sunsets and the stars. You wouldn’t believe the stars."