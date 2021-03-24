SALT LAKE CITY — A Hill Air Force Base airman facing trial for allegedly destroying a police car during the Salt Lake City riot last year has been discharged from the service.
Larry Raynold Williams Jr. was discharged Feb. 23 "due to the pending federal matter," according to a U.S. Pretrial Services letter filed in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors said in an indictment that Williams and four other people participated in the Salt Lake City police car’s destruction in a civil rights protest May 30 that turned violent.
Demonstrators in Salt Lake and elsewhere around the country were protesting after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
In charging documents, prosecutors presented video and photos allegedly showing Williams, wearing a military gas mask from Hill, throwing burning fabric into the police cruiser.
The FBI arrested Williams at his West Haven home on Aug. 20. Federal prosecutors sought to have him kept in jail because they argued he was a danger to the community, but U.S. Magistrate Jared Bennett ordered him released with conditions.
In another action recently, Bennett approved an amended release order allowing Williams to remain free in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico while he awaits trial. The order said Williams returned to his mother's home in Fort Defiance, Arizona, after his discharge.
Williams, accused of felony arson, and his co-defendants are set to go on trial April 30. He pleaded not guilty in a previous court appearance.
The Hill Air Force Base public affairs office had no immediate comment Wednesday on Williams' discharge.