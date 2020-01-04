HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Don't be alarmed if you see an F-35 flying upside down during the next few days — the Air Force's F-35 demonstration team is set to start practicing in the skies of above Northern Utah.
Beginning Monday, the 388th Fighter Wing’s new F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will begin local flying practice to prepare for the 2020 airshow season.
According to a press release from the fighter wing, community members might see an F-35 conducting "precision aerial maneuvers" over Hill Air Force Base's air field. The team is scheduled to practice one to two times daily from Monday through Friday, Jan. 10. The routine will last approximately 15-30 minutes.
The team will be also be practicing new launch and recovery procedures for their show routine and regular, but less frequent, demonstration practices will occur on a weekly basis to make sure the team is prepared throughout the upcoming air show season.
"The team needs to practice over our runway to be able to ensure proper orientation and flight safety while performing these precise maneuvers," Col. Joshua Wood, 388th Operations Group Commander, said. "Since a majority of airshows are centered on a runway at an airfield, our practice provides realistic training to ensure audience and pilot safety."
The Air Force announced the team's 20-performance schedule in December. Right now, the Hill-based team is scheduled to fly at 20 shows next year, running March through November.
Previously located at Luke AFB, Ariz., the F-35A demo team now operates as part of the 388th FW at Hill. The base was selected as home for the Department of Defense’s first combat F-35 unit in 2013 and began accepting combat-ready jets in 2015. The 388th and 419th fighter wings now have their full complement of 78 jets. F-35s at Hill have deployed on numerous combat missions since their arrival in Utah.
"As the first Airmen to fly the F35A operationally every day, we know what it can do," Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said. "We’re excited to show off its power, speed and maneuverability to audiences around the world."
The team will perform at the biennial Hill Air Show on June 27 and 28. The two-day event regularly draws more than 500,000 spectators.