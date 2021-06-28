HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force’s F-35 aerial demonstration team's first year at Hill Air Force Base was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cancellation of several of its shows.
But the commander of the team says 2021 is shaping up for a return to form and the group will be on the road long and often this year.
At the end of 2019, just after the Air Force announced that the team charged with showing off the F-35 would be moving to Hill from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, the group had a full schedule of shows — more than 20 performances scheduled across North America, including one at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill. But when the team's schedule kicked off in March, it wasn't long before the pandemic began having an impact. Multiple shows were postponed and then canceled, including the team's would-be run at the big Hill air show.
The team significantly shifted its operation and continued its season in spite of the pandemic, performing at venues that allowed for social distancing, like drive-in air shows and over-water performances. It also changed its community outreach plan by limiting in-person meetings and tours, instead holding virtual calls with Civil Air Patrol squadrons and ROTC units across the country to fulfill its mission of inspiring, engaging and recruiting the next generation of airmen.
"We showed the public last season kind of what we are doing," said Capt. Kristin Wolfe, the demonstration team’s commander and pilot. "Now this year, we've finally hit the road ... we're about to ramp up for a really busy July and August. We're excited to get on the road and getting to talk to people again. The crowd interactions are what fuels (us)."
Right now, the team has 31 days of performances scheduled through the beginning of November and more dates will be added.
Wolf said the team flies a regular rehearsal schedule, operating in and around Hill. But due to the hectic touring schedule, those practices will be cut back to about once a month. The rehearsal information is posted to the team’s social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram beforehand, giving Northern Utah residents a chance to see them in action.
The information will also be available on the social media platforms of the 388th Fighter Wing, which the demo team falls under. The approximately 18-minute demonstrations are designed to highlight the F-35’s numerous warfighting capabilities, including speed, agility and high-g turning.
"It's important for the demo team to take combat-ready pilots and jets out on the road and then show people ... a little flavor of what the F-35 can do," Wolf said. "We can't show you all the bombs and missiles and that kind of stuff, but we try to ... show an exciting side with all the loops and rolls."
Wolf said the F-35 used in demonstrations is not modified, other than that it flies with slightly reduced fuel load. The jet is equipped with everything that a fully combat capable F-35 has, and when Wolf isn't doing demonstration work, she integrates with the 388th Fighter Wing, flying real-world combat trainings.
"It could go to war tomorrow if it needed to," Wolf said of her jet.
Wolf said the team has already been booked for Hill's Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, which will take place in 2022 and has been scheduled for June 25-26.
A decades-long Northern Utah tradition, the air show takes place every other year, and it’s one of the largest aerial demonstrations in the country. It’s the largest single event in Utah, with attendees traveling from all over the United States and Canada. During the show, the normally secure base opens its gates to the public and tens of thousands of visitors converge on the installation’s flight line. During the 2018 show, base officials estimated more than 565,000 visitors attended the two-day performance — a number that was about 15,000 more than the show’s previous attendance record of 550,000.