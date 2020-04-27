HILL AIR FORCE BASE — This year's air show at Hill Air Force Base has been canceled, but Northern Utahns won't be without aerial acrobatics completely.
Col. Steven Behmer, commander of Hill's 388th Fighter Wing, said the Air Force's F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team is planning a special "community flyover" routine — in part to celebrate Hill's 80th anniversary, but also to offer a small recompense for the canceled show.
"The demo team here at Hill is continuing to practice and they are putting together a plan right now to do a salute to Utah," the commander said.
The flyover is intended to provide a salute to all the health care professionals, frontline responders and essential personnel working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Behmer said. The commander said the flyover also provides training to the pilots and demonstrates the readiness of the Air Force. Behmer said the team plans to fly over local veterans nursing homes, like the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, local hospitals and public safety facilities along the Wasatch Front. A flight map will be released later this week prior to the flyover.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for the 388th FW, said the flyover is scheduled to take place beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The formation will be led by the F-35A Demo Team pilot, Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, with three combat-ready F-35 pilots from the fighter wing.
"This flyover is our way of saluting those that are keeping our home-front safe during these unique times," Wolfe said. "To provide just a small showcase of our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the virus, and to say ‘thank you for your sacrifice and service,’ to let everyone who has been affected by this pandemic know that we stand by you."
The flyover is scheduled to take off from Hill and will proceed south through Salt Lake City down to the southern border of the state near St. George, before looping up to Park City and Logan, then heading back south through Ogden and back to the base. A flight map will be released later this week prior to the flyover. The flight path was coordinated with Utah state officials as well as members of the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to a base press release, Utah residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Citizens should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
On April 3, base officials announced that the 2020 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, which had been scheduled for June 27-28, would be canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the announcement was made, Hill's 75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jon Eberlan said the decision to cancel the show was necessary to protect the public health.
The show is typically held every other year, and it’s one of the largest aerial demonstrations in the country. It’s the largest single event in Utah, with regular attendees traveling from all over the western United States and Canada. During the show, the normally secure base opens its gates to the public and tens of thousands of visitors converge on the installation’s flight line. During the 2018 show, base officials estimated more than 565,000 visitors attended the two-day performance — a number that was about 15,000 more than the show’s previous attendance record of 550,000.
According to legislative documents from the 2019 General Session, the show pumps about $50 million into Utah's economy each year it's held.
Eberlan said base officials are planning to bring the show back in 2022.
Earlier this year, the F-35 demo team relocated to Hill from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. The team has been practicing in the skies above Northern Utah since January. Wolfe said the team has continued flying practice runs during the pandemic. The team had been scheduled for 20 performances around the country this year, but the program has been canceled through at least July.
"We can't wait to get back out on the road," Wolf said.