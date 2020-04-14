HILL AIR FORCE BASE — With a very limited set of exceptions, the Department of Defense is now requiring all employees — military and civilian — to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.
The only problem? Protective face masks are in demand worldwide and healthcare workers and first responders receive top priority.
A local grassroots group and some airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing are working to solve the conundrum at Hill Air Force Base.
Micah Garbarino, spokesman for the 388th, said that instead of trying to procure them from a rapidly diminishing stock, airmen inside the wing are making masks with a 3D printer.
Garbarino said airmen from the Air Force Repair and Enhancement Program with Hill's 388th Maintenance Group began experimenting with mask designs about a week ago. Good timing, considering that on April 6 the DoD announced that all individuals on Department of the Air Force property, installations and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they can't maintain a distance from other people of at least 6 feet.
The provision is required of all military personnel, DoD civilian employees and contractors, and their families. Some exceptions are allowed, such as if a cloth face covering interferes with other required head gear.
The masks being made at the 388th are printed with a plastic materiel that can be sanitized with alcohol, Garbarino said. Each mask is made of three separately printed pieces, and a filter made from home furnace filters. The straps that hold the masks in place are cut from elastic cords. Weather stripping is used to create a seal. The maintenance group's normal job is to fix broken parts and return them to the DoD supply chain. Normally, they use the 3D printer to create prototype tools and plastic parts.
Garbarino said other units on base have already ordered dozens of masks.
"We’re running 24-hour operations," said Senior Airman Brett House.
Meanwhile, Layton-based Stand Up USA is working to make 35,000 masks that will be distributed on base. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide in the Air Force but temporarily augmented its efforts to help fight the pandemic.
In an email to the Standard-Examiner, Stand Up USA CEO Michelle Jacobi said the group recently purchased 600 cotton sheets and thousands of yards of ribbon and since last week, 300 local volunteers have sewn thousands of cloth masks. Jacobi said many of the seamstresses are from local stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but she noted that numerous other individuals volunteered after hearing about the effort.
Taco Time employees in Kaysville and downtown Salt Lake City, employees from Wasatch Peak Family Practice in Layton and the Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic at St. Mark’s Hospital have also stepped up to donate time and money to the cause, Jacobi said. Numerous hotels between Salt Lake City to Layton have also donated sheets.
The group has already delivered more than 10,000 masks to Hill but are looking for additional volunteers to help meet the 35,000 goal. There are only about 25,000 employees working on base, many of whom are working from home right now, but the Stand Up USA masks are washable and will deteriorate over time, Jacobi said.
For information on the program, go to www.Standupusa.org or contact Jacobi at 801-784-8079.