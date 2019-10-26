SANDY — A large conference will be held next week for Utah veterans looking for employment and benefits.
The Hiring Utah’s Heroes Career and Benefits Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Mountain America Exposition Center, 9575 S. State Street, Sandy.
According to a press release from the Utah National Guard, the fair is part of a series of events aimed at helping veterans, active-duty military members, members of the National Guard and Reserve and military spouses to easily access information on benefits, employment opportunities or to upgrade their current job status.
The National Guard release says 85 on-the-spot interviews were conducted and 79 conditional job offers were extended at the fair in 2018. This year, more than 85 employers with more than 2,200 combined job openings will be featured. A group of veteran’s service providers will also be on-hand to educate veterans on updated service-related benefits and resources that they may qualify for.
The most current United State Census Bureau numbers show Utah’s veterans population to be around 144,000. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the state has around 152,000 veterans.
An independent Utah database, which uses the Utah Department of Information Technology and and analyzes information from the Department of Workforce Services and the Utah Drivers License Division, shows the state has approximately 180,000 veterans.