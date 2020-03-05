HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base commuters be ware: major construction is coming near one of the installation's main entry gates.
According to a press release from Hill's 75th Air Base Wing's Public Affairs office, construction crews will start roadwork for the expansion and improvement of 5600 South from Freeway Park Dr. to the North Drive on March 9. The project is scheduled to last until mid-May.
Hill spokesman Donovan Potter said the project will affect inbound and outbound traffic at the Roy gate, with intermittent lane closures occurring throughout construction. Potter said the majority of the work will be done between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to limit the impact during peak traffic hours.
As part of the project, the left turn lane at the Freeway Park Drive and 5600 South intersection will be extended to the south and a new lane will be added to 5600 South. Westbound North Drive will also be widened to provide dedicated right and left turn lanes and a right turn acceleration lane. A traffic light will also be added to the North Dr. intersection to improve access to both the Hill Aerospace Museum and ongoing development at the Falcon Hill National Aerospace Research Park.
Hill has been Utah's largest single-site employer for years. According the the base's 2020 Economic Impact Statement, more than 25,000 people work at the installation, divided among government civilians, active-duty members of the Air Force and military contractors.
In addition to the traffic that already pours onto the base, Hill officials are also preparing for an influx of new jobs related to the Department of Defense's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. Construction is progressing on Northrop Grumman's Roy Innovation Center, which is located just south of the museum and the Roy gate. The program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over one million square feet of office and lab facilities. Completion on first 231,000 square feet is scheduled to be finished by mid 2020.
Hill officials and members of Utah’s Congressional Delegation have said the program will bring as many as 2,500 jobs.