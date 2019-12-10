HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base is preparing for on influx of new jobs coming to the area soon as part of a massive Department of Defense initiative on base.
In August, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center, a site that will serve as future headquarters for the aerospace company's work supporting the DoD's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. Construction is rapidly progressing on the building, which is located just south of the Hill Aerospace Museum, near Hill’s border with Roy.
The United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force is currently made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components, but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2030. According to the Congressional Research Service, the new program will cost more than $60 billion and run for 30 years. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and large-scale renovations of launch control centers.
Hill officials and members of Utah’s Congressional Delegation have said the program will bring as many as 2,500 jobs to the area.
The program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over one million square feet of office and lab facilities. Completion on first 231,000 square feet is scheduled to be finished by mid 2020. The jobs associated with the program will put immediate pressure on the 5600 South Interstate 15 interchange in Roy, which currently sees 32,000 vehicles per day.
According to a base press release, the 5600 South intersection currently used to access the Hill Aerospace Museum will soon be widened, with a turn lane and acceleration lane added to facilitate the projected uptick in traffic. A traffic light will also be added to the intersection to improve access to the museum and Northrop development. Hill's release says other small construction projects, connected to placing utilities for the building will also be ongoing.
The base says traffic at the installation's Roy gate will be impacted intermittently throughout the construction period, though much of the work will take place on the weekends to limit traffic congestion.
The projects are scheduled to be finished by May 2020.